comscore Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years
  • Home
  • News
  • Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years
News

Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years

News

Google's new policies are for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail and Google Drive.

  • Published: November 12, 2020 1:33 PM IST
google-photos-google-drive

Google is introducing new policies for consumer accounts, effective from June 1 next year, and if you have been inactive in Gmail, Drive or Photos for two years, the company may delete the content in the product in which you are inactive. Also Read - Google Photos will not be free from June 1, 2021: What does it mean?

The new policies are for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files) and/or Photos – to better align with common practices across the industry, the company said on Wednesday. Also Read - Google Pay disappears from Apple App Store, users could face payment issues

“If you’re over your storage limit for two years, Google may delete your content across Gmail, Drive and Photos,” the company said. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

The company said it will notify users multiple times before attempting to remove any content.

“The simplest way to keep your account active is to periodically visit Gmail, Drive or Photos on the web or mobile, while signed in and connected to the internet,” it added.

The Inactive Account Manager can help people manage specific content and notify a trusted contact if you stop using your Google Account for a certain period of time (between 3-18 months).

“If you need more than your free 15 GB of storage, you can upgrade to a larger storage plan with Google One. You can choose from plans starting at 100 GB of space that also include additional member features like access to Google experts, shared family plans and more”, the company said.

Meanwhile, Google Photos will not be free from June 1, 2021. The company says it has over 4 trillion photos stored in Google Photos, and every week 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded. Since so many users around the world rely on Photos to save their memories the tech giant has announced changing the unlimited high quality storage policy. The company has announced that starting June 1, 2021 any new photos and videos users upload on Google Photos will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes bundled with every account.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2020 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years
News
Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Review

OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update

Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021

News

Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021

Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years

OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update

Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021

Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years

News

Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years
Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021

News

Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Google Pay, PhonePe & other UPI apps to face 30% cap on transactions

Apps

Google Pay, PhonePe & other UPI apps to face 30% cap on transactions
Avast warns of 21 adware gaming apps on Google Play store

Apps

Avast warns of 21 adware gaming apps on Google Play store

हिंदी समाचार

POCO जल्द ही लॉन्च करेगा एक और बजट स्मार्टफोन, IMDA पर हुआ लिस्ट

Micromax In Note 1 और In 1b स्मार्टफोन की सेल से पहले सभी यूनिट बुक, कंपनी ने दी जानकारी

सैमसंग के Galaxy M सीरीज के इस स्मार्टफोन को सबसे पहले मिलेगा 'सिक्योर फोल्डर' जानें खूबियां

Festival offer: Motorola Moto G स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 7,400 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Mi TV, Mi TV Stick और Mi Box 4K यूजर्स के लिए Xiaomi का दिवाली ऑफर, डिस्काउंटेड कीमत में पाएं OTT ऐप्स का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years
News
Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years
OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update
Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021

News

Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021
Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India
iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason

Mobiles

iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers