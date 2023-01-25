comscore Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups
Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

Google plans to discontinue a pilot programme that let some political campaign emails bypass spam filters in Gmail at the end of this month.

  • Google launched the programme in response to Republican (a US political committee).
  • Google is also preparing to introduce at least 20 AI powered tools.
  • The company is also likely to be working on a feature named Shopping Try-on.
Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

Google plans to discontinue a pilot programme that let some political campaign emails bypass spam filters in Gmail at the end of this month, the media reported. In September last year, the tech giant launched the programme in response to Republican (a US political committee) accusations that its algorithms disproportionately flag conservative fundraising emails as spam, reports The Verge. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i with AMOLED display and 50MP cameras launched in India

“We will keep investing in spam-filtering technologies that protect people from unwanted messages while still allowing senders to reach the inboxes of users who want to see those messages,” Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson, was quoted as saying. With this programme, candidates, political party committees, and leadership political action committees are exempt from Google’s spam detection systems, said the report. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G launch date may just have been revealed by Amazon

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and eight states have sued Google over its alleged monopoly over digital advertising technology products. Filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the complaint alleged that Google monopolises key digital advertising technologies, collectively referred to as the “ad tech stack”, that website publishers depend on to sell ads and that advertisers rely on to buy ads and reach potential customers. Also Read - Data Privacy Day: Apple unveils new education, awareness efforts, and short clip on privacy

Website publishers use ad tech tools to generate advertising revenue that supports the creation and maintenance of a vibrant open web, providing the public with unprecedented access to ideas, artistic expression, information, goods and services.

Google is also preparing to introduce at least 20 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and a search chatbot during its annual developer conference in May this year, amid pressure from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the media reported. The chatbot powered by AI, ChatGPT, has overtaken the tech world over the past several months because it can give people the information they need in an understandable way, reports Engadget.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has declared a “code red” and boosted AI development, as the tech giant sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business. According to a slide deck, the tech giant’s AI projects include an image generation tool, an upgraded version of AI Test Kitchen, a TikTok-style green screen mode for YouTube and a tool that can create videos to summarise other clips.

The company is also likely to be working on a feature named Shopping Try-on, a wallpaper creator for Pixel phones and AI-driven tools that might help developers to create Android applications.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2023 1:29 PM IST
