comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data
News

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data

News

These controls are coming first to Location History, Web and App Activity and will roll out in the coming weeks.

  • Published: May 2, 2019 2:20 PM IST

In yet another bid to address privacy concerns, Google is rolling out a key feature that will allow people to automatically delete their Location History, Web and App Activity data. Google last year courted controversy when an Associated Press investigation found that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store users’ location data even if the users explicitly used privacy settings to turn it off. In a blog post late Thursday, Google said it is introducing auto-delete controls for users’ Location History and Web and App Activity data.

“Choose a time limit for how long you want your activity data to be saved a” three or 18 months a” and any data older than that will be automatically deleted from your account on an ongoing basis,” announced David Monsees, Product Manager, Google Search.

These controls are coming first to Location History, Web and App Activity and will roll out in the coming weeks. “You should always be able to manage your data in a way that works best for you,” added Marlo McGriff, Product Manager, Google Maps.

The company argued that when users turn on settings like Location History or Web and App Activity, the data can make Google products more useful for them a” like recommending a restaurant or helping pick up where they left off on a previous search.

“We work to keep your data private and secure, and we’ve heard your feedback that we need to provide simpler ways for you to manage or delete it,” said Google.

You can already use your Google Account to access simple on/off controls for Location History and Web and App Activity, and if you choose — to delete all or part of that data manually. According to the tech giant, Location History is a Google product that is entirely opt in, and users have the controls to edit, delete or turn it off at any time.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 2:20 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon Summer Sale: Deals on Huawei smartphones
Deals
Amazon Summer Sale: Deals on Huawei smartphones
Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

News

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface

News

Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

News

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data

News

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data
Google Pixel 3a retail pricing and packaging leaks online

News

Google Pixel 3a retail pricing and packaging leaks online
OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing

News

OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing
Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued

News

Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued
TikTok announces new safety features after ban lift

News

TikTok announces new safety features after ban lift

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Beta ऐप से हटाया गया डार्क मोड, जाने क्यों?

CBSE Declared 12th Results : CBSE ने घोषित किए 12th के रिजल्ट, @cbseresults.nic.in पर ऐसे करें चेक

जियो जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Super App, एक जगह मिलेंगी 100 से ज्यादा सर्विसेज

Xiaomi के बिल्कुल नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi X का पोस्टर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा

Chinese smartphone Effect: बंद हो रही है ये बड़ी भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनी!

News

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data
News
Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data
Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

News

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report
Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface

News

Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface
Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

News

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019