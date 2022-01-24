Google is opening a new office in Pune this year

Google is expanding its presence in India. The company today announced that it is opening a new office in Pune later this year. This new office will house the company’s growing Cloud Product Engineering, Technical Support and Global Delivery Centre team. Also Read - Google Drive will show you a big yellow warning when you are about to open a suspicious file

"These teams will help build advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud for as their trusted partner in their digital transformation journey," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google said that this new Pune office will open in the second half of 2022. Meanwhile, the company is hiring new teams for its upcoming Pune office alongside its existing campuses in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

The company has also posted several job openings on Google Careers site. Some of the job openings listed for Google’s Pune office are – Technical Solutions Engineering Manager for Google Cloud, Technical Solutions Specialist for big data, infrastructure, platforms, apigee, and networking, Staff Software Manager, Backend Software Engineer, Engineering Manager, Cloud Migration Consultant and Security and Compliance Manager. Google has also said that all its roles for its Pune office are remote until May 2022 or until the time the space becomes functional, post which employees will have to work from the office.

“As an IT hub, our expansion into Pune will enable us to tap top talent as we continue to develop advanced cloud computing solutions, products and services for our growing customer base,” Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering in India, said on the occasion.

In addition to the Pune office, the company has also listed several job openings for its offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. The company is offering a mix of hybrid workplace and in-office roles in these places. You can check out the job listings here.

Notably, the development comes shortly after Google has hired some key industry leaders in India. The list includes former AWS veteran Bikram Singh Bedi as Managing Director of Google Cloud India and senior IBM executive Subram Natarajan as the Director of Customer Engineering for its India operations.