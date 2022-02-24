Google to relax vaccine rules, social distancing, and mask for employees: Check details

Google is relaxing the usage of covid 19 masks, vaccine, and social distancing rules for its employees. The company is preparing to bring back its employees to its headquarters. Hence, the company is no longer making it compulsory to wear masks and get vaccinated before coming to the office. Also Read - Google's Dark Mode is finally black

As per CNBC, Google's Real Estate and Workplace Services VP David Radcliffe wrote an email to San Francisco Bay Area employees mentioning relaxing some rules related to social distancing, vaccines, and masks.

Additionally, the Radcliffe mail also reads that the massages and access to informal spaces suspended during the pandemic will be allowed. Another spokesperson from Google, Lora Lee Erickson, also told The Verge that "We're not enforcing vaccination requirements as a condition of employment for US office workers at this time."

She added, “We’re continuing to implement our vaccination policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or approved accommodations for any individuals accessing our sites because it’s one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running.”

The move of relaxing vaccination status, mask, and social distancing comes as the company wants more employees to be present in the office. At least for a hybrid work model in the starting.

To recall, Google announced last year in November that employees will lose their pay if they don’t follow vaccination rules. A memo was circulated to declare vaccination status before December 31, 2021.

The document further said that employees who do not comply with the rules by January 18, 2022, will be placed under “paid administrative leave” for 30 days. After the given deadline, the employees will be put on “unpaid personal leave” for 6 months, followed by termination.