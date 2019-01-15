Google to remove Play Store apps that require Call Logs and SMS permissions

In a bid to ensure the privacy and transparency of users data, Google has announced that it will begin eliminating apps from the Google Play Store that demands access to users Call Log or SMS permission. In simpler terms, the apps that are violating the Call Log or SMS permission rules will soon be removed, which will further prevent data leaks to some extent.

“Our new policy is designed to ensure that apps asking for these permissions need full and ongoing access to the sensitive data in order to accomplish the app’s primary use case, and that users will understand why this data would be required for the app to function,” the company stated. Additionally, Google had given Android developers 90 days, so that those who have not submitted a permission declaration form will have their apps eliminated from the Play Store. Basically, the search giant offered 90 days to developers to make their apps compliant or request an exception. The compliance extension will give them an extension until March 9 to remove the permissions.

Google further asserted that “Tens of thousands of developers” have modernized apps, supporting the new policy and a few have also requested an extension. The company also asserts that the same rules apply to dozens of Google apps as well. “Keeping our overall Android ecosystem healthy is very important, and protection of user data is vital to the long term health of all developers,” Google said. Furthermore, Google has clearly stated that ‘over the next few weeks,’ it will eliminate apps from the Google Play Store, that require SMS or Call Log permissions and have not submitted a permission declaration form.