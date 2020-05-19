comscore Google to rival Amazon, JioMart with its new program
Google to rival Amazon, JioMart with its new program

The new program from Google will rival Amazon Local Shops and JioMart in the Indian market.

  Published: May 19, 2020 4:25 PM IST
Google Plans To Go Public On The Market

Google is testing a pilot program where it looks to bring offline shops to the internet. This model is similar to Amazon Local Shops and Reliance Jio’s JioMart. But unlike these two, Google will list the products and will make them available via Google Search platform. According to ET, Google will sign up offline kirana stores in the country and run their digital operations. Also Read - Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

Google is testing the program in select cities as of now and the report states Google. The company is using the online to offline (O2O) model which helps them to connect local retailers with millions of customers. The report mentions retailers like Sangeetha Mobiles and Lenskart in Bengaluru are part of the pilot program. These brands allow users to view the available products, which helps them make pre-order and get them home delivered if needed. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch could feature dedicated sensor for hand gestures, suggests new patent

Google didn’t confirm any launch timeframe for this service in the country. What we know is that it is a pilot program and it’s likely the company is talking to retailers to bring them on board. Also Read - Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service with 48-hour delivery promise

JioMart goes live

Reliance has come out with a new dedicated JioMart WhatsApp number for customers to order more conveniently. JioMart is taking orders on WhatsApp for essential goods, and the delivery is promised within 48 hours. This new service reportedly under testing it in select areas in Maharashtra. The new booking service is live in selected localities of Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan for now.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

People have to save the number (+91 88500 08000) on their phones to be able to chat with the business account. Pick up notification for the order will be sent via a text to consumers who will be asked to pick up from the kirana store. The store owner will send location on Google Maps to help them identify the place of delivery.

 

Story Timeline

