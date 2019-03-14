comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
News

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019

News

The first Android Q Beta is already available and one can get it via the Android Beta Program or via a manual sideload of the OTA.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 12:16 PM IST
Android

Image credit: Google

Google has finally rolled out the first beta of the next Android version for developers. The latest Android Q beta is already available on all the Pixel smartphones, which also includes Google’s first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL devices. Moreover, Google will release a total of six updates until the public release in Q3 of 2019, 9to5Google reports.
The first Android Q beta is already available, and one can get it via the Android Beta Program or via a manual sideload of the OTA.

“For developers, the focus during the early part of the Beta program is on making sure your current app is compatible with the new platform, and providing early feedback. In the later part of the Beta—but ongoing throughout and beyond it — focus on adopting new features in your app and targeting the new platform,” the cited source reported. Furthermore, Google is expected to roll out the next Android Q Beta in April and the third one at Google I/O 2019 on May 7.

How to install Android Q Developer Beta on all Google Pixel devices right now

Also Read

How to install Android Q Developer Beta on all Google Pixel devices right now

The second and third beta versions will reportedly be an incremental update. The fourth beta update, which will be pushed in June, will bring final APIs and the official SDK. The cited source also mentioned that Beta 4 will also offer “Google Play publishing of supported apps from third-party developers.”

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

“Android Q will provide a standard API level at this time. You can begin final compatibility testing of your legacy apps and refine any new code that is using the APIs or features,” the company said. Beta 5 and 6 (release candidates for testing and final testing) are scheduled to hit devices sometime in the third quarter of 2019. Moving ahead, the final one will be released to AOSP and ecosystems. As for the features, Google has improved privacy settings, added support for foldable phones. With the Android Q, users will get the much-waited system-wide Dark mode feature and customized themes among others.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
News
Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019

News

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news
Android Q Beta is official

News

Android Q Beta is official
How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices

How To

How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices
A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

News

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने लॉन्च किया Android Q का Beta वर्जन, ये हैं खूबियां

घंटों तक शॉटडाउन रहा फेसबुक और इंटाग्राम, यूजर्स ने कुछ इस तरह की खिंचाई

एयरटेल ने अपने 398 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की 20 मार्च को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 को मिलने लगा अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होगा कैमरा

News

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
News
Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down

News

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online
WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news
Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April