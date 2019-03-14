Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019

Google has finally rolled out the first beta of the next Android version for developers. The latest Android Q beta is already available on all the Pixel smartphones, which also includes Google’s first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL devices. Moreover, Google will release a total of six updates until the public release in Q3 of 2019, 9to5Google reports.

The first Android Q beta is already available, and one can get it via the Android Beta Program or via a manual sideload of the OTA.

“For developers, the focus during the early part of the Beta program is on making sure your current app is compatible with the new platform, and providing early feedback. In the later part of the Beta—but ongoing throughout and beyond it — focus on adopting new features in your app and targeting the new platform,” the cited source reported. Furthermore, Google is expected to roll out the next Android Q Beta in April and the third one at Google I/O 2019 on May 7.

The second and third beta versions will reportedly be an incremental update. The fourth beta update, which will be pushed in June, will bring final APIs and the official SDK. The cited source also mentioned that Beta 4 will also offer “Google Play publishing of supported apps from third-party developers.”

“Android Q will provide a standard API level at this time. You can begin final compatibility testing of your legacy apps and refine any new code that is using the APIs or features,” the company said. Beta 5 and 6 (release candidates for testing and final testing) are scheduled to hit devices sometime in the third quarter of 2019. Moving ahead, the final one will be released to AOSP and ecosystems. As for the features, Google has improved privacy settings, added support for foldable phones. With the Android Q, users will get the much-waited system-wide Dark mode feature and customized themes among others.