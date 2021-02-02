comscore Google's new feature will give more info about websites in Search results
Google to show more context about websites in Search results

Google is rolling out a new feature for Search that gives users more information about websites even before clicking on them.

Google has rolled out a new feature for search results that will give additional information about websites even before users open them. The move aims to help people make informed decisions on which websites they want to visit, especially in cases where they come across results from sources that they might not be familiar with. Also Read - Google shuts its in-house game development studio for Stadia

Google has added a menu icon next to most results on Google, clicking on which will give users additional context on where the information is coming from. The feature makes it easier to know more about a website without clicking on it, compared to where one needs to use Google Search to do some additional research about the sites. “With this additional context, you can make a more informed decision about the sites you may want to visit and what results will be most useful for you,” Google said in a blog post. Also Read - Love stock Android? Here are our top picks for the best phones at different prices

Do note that the information includes the most up-to-date verified and sourced description of the website from Wikipedia. The feature will come in handy when looking for something important, like health or financial information, and users need to click on a site they haven’t heard of before. In such cases, that additional information can give you context or peace of mind, says Google. Also Read - Chrome Beta 89 released: Revamped Discover feed, web sharing on the desktop, and more

For websites that do not have a Wikipedia description, Google will show users available additional context, such as when Google first indexed the site. “For the features Google provides to organize different types of information, like job listings or local business listings, you’ll see a description about how Google sources that information from sites on the web, or from businesses themselves, and presents it in a helpful format,” according to Google.

In addition, the feature will also show if the user’s connection to the site is secure based on its use of the HTTPS protocol, which will help them stay safe on the web. Notably, the feature will start rolling out in English in the US on desktop, mobile web and the Google App on Android. There is no information on when the feature will be released in India.

  Published Date: February 2, 2021 4:13 PM IST

