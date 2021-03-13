Google to soon show information on vaccination centres in India

Google has been taking steps to provide people with the right COVID-19 information for the past one year. In addition to its efforts, the company has now revealed what it is doing to keep people updated with the right information on the Coronavirus vaccination. Also Read - Google Pixel 5a to be manufactured in India, more units in tow too

This is mainly to ease out the ongoing vaccination drive. which has reached its phase 2 in India. Here's a look at Google's efforts to bring about credible COVID-19 information.

Google’s effort to provide vaccination facts to people

Google, via a press note, has suggested that it has worked closely with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to provide people with science-based information on the vaccination drive.

Google is also working with MoHFW’s Rapid Risk Response team to detect misinformation on the same with the help of social media tools across various regions, in different languages.

Knowledge panels on Google Search made their entry when phase 1 of the vaccination drive introduced in India. With this, Google aims to provide true information on the COVID-19 vaccine in English, as well, as eight Indian languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Hindi).

In addition to this, Google has optimised the MoHFW website for better page load time and more so that people access the information easily. YouTube also has information panels to show up accurate search results on COVID-19, along with a homepage banner for Coronavirus-related queries.

Google to soon tell about vaccination centres in India

For the near future, Google has revealed that it will soon introduce details on vaccination centres in India, which will be accessible via Google Search, Maps, and Google Assistant. This will be with the help of the MoHFW and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and will roll out in the coming weeks.

Google also provides regular Google Trends reports on COVID vaccine queries for easy working of the government officials.

As COVID-19 is still prevalent, Google aims to come up with more ways in the future to help people for more help on the same.