Google to stop using this Apple tool to track users' browsing activity

announced that it will stop using a tool from that allows them to personalise ads for apps. Thus avoiding Apple's new warning mechanism that informs users if their browsing is being tracked. The announcement comes ahead of Apple's expected enforcement of the new tracking transparency rules.

The US-based tech giant will stop using Apple's IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) tool that allowed it to link the same user across multiple programmes and thus help it in determining whom to show an ad and tracking whether it prompted them to make a purchase. This happened as Apple announced it will require apps to show users a one-time pop-up message to get their consent to access their IDFA.

Google’s alternative

Google has a tracking mechanism set inside of its apps, which will serve as an alternative to IDFA. As most users being logged in, its core advertisement business would likely not be affected by the changes. However, other app makers like are concerned about the changes, as it may discourage users from opting in, thus bringing down their advertisement sales.

Even though Google has an alternative, it does warn its publishers and advertisers that they will experience weaker results without IDFA access.

Apart from its usual in-app tracker, Google has also announced that it is currently developing alternatives for clients, which will help them in improving the results. However, these might take some time.

It added, that its clients can continue to use the software regardless of whether they show the pop-up and obtain the necessary consent, and it is not making any recommendations on what they should do.

To recall, Apple earlier announced that even if apps are not using IDFA, they will still have to seek user permission if they show and measure advertisements based on data acquired from other companies. To comply with this term, Google said that it will stop using third-party data to personalise advertisements on . The company did not reveal if it will do the same for apps.

Facebook, on the other hand, agreed with Apple's terms and will soon start showing users a display pop-up to seek their consent. The social media giant further added that if it does not use the prompt, Apple will block its apps from App.