comscore Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening
News

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

News

Google Top Stories carousels seem to be facing a bug, which is causing images to not show up for news stories. Here's what is happening.

Google Search

Google is apparently facing a bug with its top stories carousel, which is not loading all the images for the listed articles. Multiple reports have cropped up on Twitter with people complaining about the issue. The issue is causing solid colour windows to appear instead of the images when searching for specific keywords like “News”, “Redmi Note” and more. Also Read - Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India

We tried testing the issue and it replicated for us on many keywords. While some of the carousels seem to have been fixed, like for the keyword “covid booster shot” it could simply be that the issue will show up for different keywords for everybody. Also Read - Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

Google, Google Search, Google Search issue, Google Search carousel, Google News, Google SEO Also Read - India Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates 75th Independence day with a special artistic Doodle

While the issue might not seem major for many, it is a main source of traffic for news websites. And if an image for a story is not served to the user, it is highly unlikely that the user would click on the result.

Google is yet to respond to this bug, however, it seems as if the company is already trying to fix the bug.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2021 5:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect
Photo Gallery
Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect
Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Photo Gallery

Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Gaming

Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India

News

Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India

Samsung Galaxy A03s launches as another budget smartphone in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A03s launches as another budget smartphone in India

Nothing Ear 1 Review: An EARnest attempt

Reviews

Nothing Ear 1 Review: An EARnest attempt

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon

Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Motorola Edge 20 series India prices out: Should Nord 2, Mi 10i worry?

Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch soon: Check release date top specs, expected price, design, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

News

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening
Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India

News

Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
How to get Galaxy Messenger Set in BGMI

How To

How to get Galaxy Messenger Set in BGMI
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 10 कम कीमत में धांसू फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च, मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS इयरबड्स गूगल असिस्टेंट सपोर्ट के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सेल डेट

Paytm से सीधे बैंक अकाउंट में करें मनी ट्रांसफर, जानें 10 लाख रुपये तक भेजने का आसान तरीका

Vivo के दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, इनके कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Twitter टेस्ट कर रहा है नया फीचर, जहां यूजर फ्लैग कर पाएंगे फेक न्यूज वाली ट्वीट

Latest Videos

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect
Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book

News

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book
This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

News

This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

News

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening
News
Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening
Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon

News

Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon
Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Photo Gallery

Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect
Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Photo Gallery

Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect
Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Gaming

Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Best Sellers