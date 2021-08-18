Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

Google is apparently facing a bug with its top stories carousel, which is not loading all the images for the listed articles. Multiple reports have cropped up on Twitter with people complaining about the issue. The issue is causing solid colour windows to appear instead of the images when searching for specific keywords like “News”, “Redmi Note” and more. Also Read - Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India

We tried testing the issue and it replicated for us on many keywords. While some of the carousels seem to have been fixed, like for the keyword "covid booster shot" it could simply be that the issue will show up for different keywords for everybody.

While the issue might not seem major for many, it is a main source of traffic for news websites. And if an image for a story is not served to the user, it is highly unlikely that the user would click on the result.

Google is yet to respond to this bug, however, it seems as if the company is already trying to fix the bug.

@dannysullivan – Top Stories article’s images are showing blank on Google.

It’s a temporary bug or any new practice we have to follow for news articles? @JohnMu @rustybrick @nishu_kadian pic.twitter.com/Bpng2trKhs — Prakash pandey (@prakashpandey07) August 18, 2021

Hmm. Not sure what’s going on here. Across various SERP features on Google (top stories and tweet carousels in particular) I’m seeing image previews missing. Either blank or blurred out like pictured. Likely a bug but is quite strange… pic.twitter.com/zvayPrzoq3 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) August 18, 2021