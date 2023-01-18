Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

Google has rolled out support for 33 new offline languages under the offline language functionality. “We’re expanding the offline language functionality to 33 new languages. This allows users to download the languages of interest and translate text when the internet connection is unavailable,” according to Google’s support page. Also Read - How to change the Google Assistant's voice on Android and iOS

The added languages include — Basque, Cebuano, Chichewa, Corsican, Frisian, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hmong, Igbo, Javanese, Khmer, Kinyarwanda, Kurdish, Lao, Latin, Luxembourgish, Myanmar (Burmese), Oriya/Odia, Sindhi, Zulu, and among others. To download a language offline in Google Translate, simply tap the download button next to that language when picking which languages you are translating with the app.

Meanwhile, Google added a new feature to its Clock application on Pixel devices with which users can now record their own alarm and timer sounds. Earlier, users had to copy the files over using a file manager application and then add them using the alarm sound settings, reports The Verge.

However, now, users don’t need to do all of that work because the tech giant has added a new option to record sounds right inside the Clock application. The new feature appears to be limited to Pixel devices right now because it uses the Pixel-exclusive Recorder application, the report said.

Google is also reportedly developing its own version of Apple’s AirTag tracker. According to developer and leaker, Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant’s smart tracker is codenamed grogu. These trackers are useful because they can be linked to devices that might get misplaced or have a chance of getting lost.

Google’s smart tracker is expected to work on a distributed tracking network, which is similar to that of Apple AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag. The tech giant is likely to rename the distributed tracking network as the ‘Finder Network’.

–IANS