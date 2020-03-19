comscore Google Translate starts rolling out real-time transcription | BGR India
Google Translate starts rolling out real-time transcription; Here is how it works

The feature will reach all Google Translate Android apps across the globe in the “next few days”. In the beginning, this feature comes with support for eight languages. Check out more details here.

  • Published: March 19, 2020 6:05 AM IST
Google has just started rolling out a much-awaited feature on its Google Translate service called real-time transcription. This rollout comes just months after the company initially demonstrated the new feature. The company revealed that this new feature is part of an update to the artificial intelligence algorithm that powers the Android app. This feature allows users to record conversations in one language and then read it in the second language of their choice. The company shared more details about this new feature in a dedicated blog post. Let’s take a closer look at the real-time transcription.

Google Translate real-time transcription details

As per the post, this feature will help users follow conversations around them in other languages not known to them. The best part about this feature is as the name suggests, “real-time” transcription. This means that there is no significant delay between the actual words and the transcription. The feature will reach all Google Translate Android apps across the globe in the “next few days”. In the beginning, this feature comes with support for eight languages. These include English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Thai. The company clarified that any combination of these languages will work. Google is likely to add support for additional languages in the future.

The company also shared details about the feature works in the real world. Users need to navigate to the Google Translate app on their Android smartphone. Make sure that you are running the latest version on the app from Google Play Store. Once you have confirmed that you are running the latest version, you will see a new “Transcribe” button” in the app. This new button will be next to the “Conversation” button on the home screen.

Before you get started, make sure that you have selected the source and target language. Users can also pause or restart the transcription with the help of the microphone icon. The app also allows the option to see the original text of the transcription. Other options in the app allow users to change the size of the text or toggle dark theme. Google also highlighted that the feature works best in a quiet environment where only one person is speaking.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 6:05 AM IST

