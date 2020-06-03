Google TV dongle & remote leaked, could launch soon

Google is all set to launch a new streaming device. And for the first time, we’re getting a good look at them. The new Android TV device has spotted in leaked images. This report also gives us a look into the new remote bundled with the device. It’s likely to be running on Google TV platform and the device could get a new design. Also Read - Google removes Mitron app from Play Store: All you need to know

As you can see here, the device codenamed Sabrina has been spotted by folks at Xda Developers. This will most likely replace the Chromecast series, and many expect the Nest branding to be used for it. It looks similar to the Chromecast Ultra which never launched in India.

The next big reveal is the remote, which will be a first for Google’s streaming device. The image below shows you the design of the remote. You can also see it has Home, Favourite button as well.

Most of us would have liked to see the product at the Google I/O 2020. But since that has been cancelled, we’re hoping the new device makes it way soon.

Back in March, 9to5Google had reported that Google‘s next streaming device will run Android TV. The streaming device will thus be able to offer more features than its existing streaming stick. The device is also widely seen as Google’s competitor to feature rich streaming devices from Roku and Amazon.

If you have used an Android TV then you already know that the OS does focus on content over apps. But the report suggests that the streaming device will take this effort a step further. The new streaming dongle is also said to come with a bundled remote control. This device will compete with Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku and Xiaomi Mi TV Box among others.