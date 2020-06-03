comscore Google TV dongle & remote leaked, could launch soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google TV dongle & remote leaked, could launch soon
News

Google TV dongle & remote leaked, could launch soon

News

The next streaming device will come bundled with remote making it compete with Amazon Fire TV Stick and more.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 3:02 PM IST
google chromecast 3rd gen dongle

Credits - Rehan Hooda

Google is all set to launch a new streaming device. And for the first time, we’re getting a good look at them. The new Android TV device has spotted in leaked images. This report also gives us a look into the new remote bundled with the device. It’s likely to be running on Google TV platform and the device could get a new design. Also Read - Google removes Mitron app from Play Store: All you need to know

As you can see here, the device codenamed Sabrina has been spotted by folks at Xda Developers. This will most likely replace the Chromecast series, and many expect the Nest branding to be used for it. It looks similar to the Chromecast Ultra which never launched in India. Also Read - Google Pixel phones get third Feature Drop update; check out what's new

google Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick running on Android TV spotted online

The next big reveal is the remote, which will be a first for Google’s streaming device. The image below shows you the design of the remote. You can also see it has Home, Favourite button as well.

google remote

Most of us would have liked to see the product at the Google I/O 2020. But since that has been cancelled, we’re hoping the new device makes it way soon.

Back in March, 9to5Google had reported that Google‘s next streaming device will run Android TV. The streaming device will thus be able to offer more features than its existing streaming stick. The device is also widely seen as Google’s competitor to feature rich streaming devices from Roku and Amazon.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

If you have used an Android TV then you already know that the OS does focus on content over apps. But the report suggests that the streaming device will take this effort a step further. The new streaming dongle is also said to come with a bundled remote control. This device will compete with Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku and Xiaomi Mi TV Box among others.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 3:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 new details leaked online ahead of official launch
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 new details leaked online ahead of official launch
Google's next Android TV streaming device leaked

News

Google's next Android TV streaming device leaked

HP updates its OMEN 15 gaming laptop with new features

Laptops

HP updates its OMEN 15 gaming laptop with new features

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Google's next Android TV streaming device leaked

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch

Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google's next Android TV streaming device leaked

News

Google's next Android TV streaming device leaked
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Android 11 Beta 1 arrives early after Google canceled launch

News

Android 11 Beta 1 arrives early after Google canceled launch
Remove China Apps application taken down from Play Store

News

Remove China Apps application taken down from Play Store
Google removes Mitron app from Play Store

News

Google removes Mitron app from Play Store

हिंदी समाचार

DigiLocker ऐप में सामने आई खामी, 3.8 करोड़ यूजर्स का डाटा खतरे में

Oppo Find X2 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy A31 इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, क्या होगी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Amazfit BIP S स्मार्ट वॉच भारत में GPS फीचर्स के साथ 4,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए खाली बिस्तरों की जानकारी देने के लिए ‘दिल्ली कोरोना’ एप लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Google's next Android TV streaming device leaked
News
Google's next Android TV streaming device leaked
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update
Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch

News

Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch
Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart