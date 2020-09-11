comscore Android 11 Go Edition unveiled with gesture navigation, 2GB RAM support
  • Home
  • News
  • Google unveils Android 11 Go Edition with gesture navigation, support for 2GB RAM; Everything we know
News

Google unveils Android 11 Go Edition with gesture navigation, support for 2GB RAM; Everything we know

News

Android 11 Go Edition brings with it several privacy and performance improvements. It also adds gesture-based navigation.

  • Published: September 11, 2020 2:29 PM IST
Android 11 Go Edition

Hot on the heels of the stable Android 11 update rollout, Google has announced the latest iteration of Android Go. Android 11 Go Edition comes with gesture navigation support as well as performance, reliability, and privacy improvements. To recap, Android Go Edition is a stripped-down version of Android aimed at entry-level smartphones, especially in emerging markets. Also Read - Android 11 not rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones in India; Here’s why

Google claims that Android Go has powered over 100 million entry-level devices since its inception in 2018. Android 11 Go Edition will be available starting next month on all devices with up to 2GB RAM. With the expansion to 2GB from 1.5GB earlier, devices will have an additional 270MB of free memory. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Android 11 Go Edition features

As discussed above, one of the biggest new features is support for devices with 2GB RAM or less. Android 10 Go Edition was made for devices with less than 1.5GB of RAM. On devices with 2GB RAM, Android 11 Go Edition will also offer up to 900MB of additional free storage. Secondly, Android 11 Go Edition brings with it 20 percent faster application launch times. Google has achieved this by pre-fetching app data so that ‘cold’ starts are as fast as ‘warm’ starts. Basically, this should allow Android 11 Go users to switch between apps more easily. Also Read - Google Phone app to help you avoid spam calls soon, will work on all Android smartphones

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

Android 11 Go Edition also comes with a conversation section in the notification shade. Similar to the implementation in the full-blown Android 11, conversations across all messaging apps will be displayed in this section. This will make it easier for users to manage and respond to messages. As large-screen smartphones have become commonplace, Android 11 Go also features gesture-based navigation. Users can go to the home screen, navigate backward, and switch between apps with swipe gestures similar to the ones found in Android 11.

Several privacy and security improvements are also present. Google claims Android 11 Go smartphones have access to the same industry-leading privacy protections as any Android device. One-time app permissions allow users to grant applications access to sensors such as microphone, camera, or location, for just one instance. Additionally, app permissions will “auto-reset” if an app is not used for an extended period of time. Users will immediately receive a notification of the change and can choose to re-grant the permissions if they wish so.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 2:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei
News
Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei
Android 11 Go Edition unveiled with gesture navigation, 2GB RAM support

News

Android 11 Go Edition unveiled with gesture navigation, 2GB RAM support

Zoom: How to enable additional security on this video calling app

How To

Zoom: How to enable additional security on this video calling app

Motorola Moto G9 Plus launched with 30W fast charging

News

Motorola Moto G9 Plus launched with 30W fast charging

Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India

News

Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 prices reduced

Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

Android 11 Go Edition unveiled with gesture navigation, 2GB RAM support

Motorola Moto G9 Plus launched with 30W fast charging

Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android 11 Go Edition unveiled with gesture navigation, 2GB RAM support

News

Android 11 Go Edition unveiled with gesture navigation, 2GB RAM support
Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India

News

Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India
OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support

News

OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support
Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model flash sale today at 12PM

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model flash sale today at 12PM
Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch

News

Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

Microsoft Surface Solo का कॉन्सेप्ट रेंडर आया सामने, देखिए कैसा है डिजाइन

Infinix Hot 10 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कीमत और फीचर्स हुए टीज

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किया Vi Callertunes एप, 49 रुपये से शुरू हैं प्लान

Moto G9 Plus स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 730G चिपसेट, 64MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च

5000mAh बैटरी और Snapdragon 730G के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Moto G9 Plus

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 prices reduced
News
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 prices reduced
Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

News

Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei
Android 11 Go Edition unveiled with gesture navigation, 2GB RAM support

News

Android 11 Go Edition unveiled with gesture navigation, 2GB RAM support
Motorola Moto G9 Plus launched with 30W fast charging

News

Motorola Moto G9 Plus launched with 30W fast charging
Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India

News

Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers