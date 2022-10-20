Android 13 Go Edition launched for budget smartphones

Google unveiled Android 13 mobile operating system back in August this year. Now, months later, the company has unveiled Android 13 Go Edition mobile operating system that will be powering roughly 250 million budget smartphones across the globe. Also Read - Top 5 features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

The newly launched Android 13 Go Edition mobile operating system brings several major updates over its predecessor, that is, Android 12 Go Edition. While the latter focused on improving the basics, which includes a longer battery life, speedier app launches, and easier app sharing options, the former focuses on making budget smartphones smarter. Also Read - 3 upcoming Google Meet features: Speech transcriptions, automatic framing and more

With Android 13 Go Edition, Google is bringing Google Play System updates to budget smartphones. This feature will ensure that budget smartphones can regularly receive important software updates, outside of the major Android release. Simply put, with Google Play System updates, Google will be able to deliver critical software and security updates to the supported devices via Google Play without waiting for the user to download and install the updates. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

“This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time — and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest,” Google explained in a blog post.

The Android 13 Go edition also comes with ‘built-in intelligence’ in the form of a new ‘Discover’ that will enable users to swipe right from their home screens to see a curated list of articles and other content.

That said, one of the most interesting features coming to the Android Go Edition devices is the company’s Material You theme — something that was missing in Android 12 Go Edition. With this update, Android 13 Go Edition smartphones will get the same design aesthetics as other Android powered devices.

“This new release brings Material You to Android Go for the first time, so you can customize your entire phone’s color scheme to coordinate with your wallpaper,” Google wrote.

“When you set your wallpaper image, you’ll see four corresponding color schemes to choose from. Besides making for a beautiful home screen, the dynamic coloring really helps make your smartphone feel unique to you,” the company added.

Additionally, the Android 13 Go Edition operating system brings some of Android 13‘s key features such as Notification Permissions and App Language Preferences to the budget smartphones.

Google hasn’t specified system requirements, Esper editor Mishaal Rahman said that Android 13 Go Edition requires at least 2GB of RAM and 16GB of flash storage, which is major step from the 1GB RAM requirement of Android 11 Go Edition and Android 12 Go Edition OSes.

Android 13 Go Edition availability

Google has said that the Android 13 Go Edition OS will arrive on all supported devices in 2023.