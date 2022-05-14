At Google I/O 2022, Google made a bunch of software as well as hardware announcements. One of which was Android Auto. The company announced that it will now be available for all users with refreshed UI. After the update, Android Auto UI will now be able to adapt to different car screen sizes and orientations with a default split-screen look. Also Read - After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a

Google aims to help users get directions faster, control media more easily and have more functionality at their fingertips.

Google announces a major update for Android Auto

According to Google, the split-screen display mode will allow Android Auto users to access features like navigation, media player, and messages from just one screen. For the unversed, the current split-screen display mode is available for limited users only. Android Auto will now be available for all users starting "this summer".

Stay connected and entertained on your drive. Android Auto is making updates to help you efficiently navigate, turn on your favorite podcast and communicate with your inner circle — with just a few taps. Learn more ↓ https://t.co/9Y4mfpleQv #GoogleIO — Google (@Google) May 13, 2022

In addition to the split-screen mode, it will also get the ability to adapt to any type of touchscreen, irrespective of their sizes and shapes. Depending if your car has a portrait or widescreen infotainment display in your car, users will be able to access Google Assistant, notifications and apps library easily.

Google also reveals that its voice assistant will now suggest quick replies for conversations that include sharing user’s estimated arrival time with their contacts. Volvo, Ford and GMC’s newer models users who already have the Android Auto built in their cars will get new parking features like the ability to watch videos on YouTube, Tubi and Epix Now from this car display.

As per a statement by Google, “As we work to add more capabilities to cars with Google built-in in the future, you’ll be able to not only browse the web directly from your car display, but also cast your own content from your phone to your car screen.”