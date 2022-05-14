comscore Google refreshes Android Auto UI, adds split-screen mode, and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Update Android Auto User Interface Split Screen Touchscreen
News

Google announces new features for Android Auto including split-screen mode

News

Android Auto UI will now be able to adapt to different car screen sizes and orientations with a default split-screen look.

Untitled design - 2022-05-14T102203.412

Image: Google

At Google I/O 2022, Google made a bunch of software as well as hardware announcements. One of which was Android Auto. The company announced that it will now be available for all users with refreshed UI. After the update, Android Auto UI will now be able to adapt to different car screen sizes and orientations with a default split-screen look. Also Read - After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a

Google aims to help users get directions faster, control media more easily and have more functionality at their fingertips. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk

Google announces a major update for Android Auto

According to Google, the split-screen display mode will allow Android Auto users to access features like navigation, media player, and messages from just one screen. For the unversed, the current split-screen display mode is available for limited users only. Android Auto will now be available for all users starting “this summer”. Also Read - How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

In addition to the split-screen mode, it will also get the ability to adapt to any type of touchscreen, irrespective of their sizes and shapes. Depending if your car has a portrait or widescreen infotainment display in your car, users will be able to access Google Assistant, notifications and apps library easily.

Google also reveals that its voice assistant will now suggest quick replies for conversations that include sharing user’s estimated arrival time with their contacts. Volvo, Ford and GMC’s newer models users who already have the Android Auto built in their cars will get new parking features like the ability to watch videos on YouTube, Tubi and Epix Now from this car display.

As per a statement by Google, “As we work to add more capabilities to cars with Google built-in in the future, you’ll be able to not only browse the web directly from your car display, but also cast your own content from your phone to your car screen.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2022 10:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more
News
Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more
Motorola Moto G82 5G debuts globally: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G82 5G debuts globally: Price, specifications

Android TV 13 will bring "expanded" picture-in-picture

News

Android TV 13 will bring "expanded" picture-in-picture

Zee unveils Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

News

Zee unveils Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Amid Twitter takeover, Koo announces plans to overtake it in India

Apps

Amid Twitter takeover, Koo announces plans to overtake it in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more

Android TV 13 will bring "expanded" picture-in-picture

Zee unveils Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Amid Twitter takeover, Koo announces plans to overtake it in India

Nothing Phone 1 India launch imminent: What we know so far

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter का भविष्य क्या है? Elon Musk डील कंप्लीट कर पाएंगे या नहीं, Parag Agarwal के ट्वीट से बना सस्पेंस

10.4 इंच डिस्प्ले और 7040mAh बैटरी के साथ Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

ZEE का टेक्नोलॉजी ऐंड इनोवेशन सेंटर हुआ लॉन्च, 6 महीने में शुरू होगा Zeeverse

How to change email id on Instagram: बहुत आसान है तरीका, चुटकियों में बदलें आईडी

MX Player की पॉपुलर वेब सीरीज Aashram Season 3 का ट्रेलर रिलीज, जानें कब होगी स्ट्रीम

Latest Videos

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999