Google releases a bevy of features for Android users: Check details

Google has released a major update that brings tons of new features to its Android mobile operating system. The latest update not only brings upgrades to Apple's Airdrop competitor, that is, Google's Nearby Share feature, but it also brings a refreshed look for Google Drive and smarter accessibility features for users. It also brings a new accessibility feature to Android TV and bitmojis to Wear OS.

As Google starts rolling out this update to supported devices, here is a round of everything the company announced:

Nearby Share gets an update

Firstly, Google is updating its Nearby Share feature. The company said that soon Android users will be able to use its Nearby Share feature transfer files across their own devices. "Just select Android devices logged into your Google account from the sharing menu to quickly share files between them. And once you've opted in, transfers between devices you own are automatically accepted — even if your screen is off," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google will be rolling out this feature to all supported Android devices in a few weeks.

Google Drive, Google Keep get a new look

Google also said that it is redesigning widgets in Google Drive and Google Keep in order to optmise the experience as per tablets. The company said that it has updated Google Drive widget to include three home screen buttons that offer one-touch access to Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Sheets files. It has also added a bigger widget and font size in Google Keep to make it easier to perform tasks such as taking notes, making to-do lists, and setting reminders.

Gboard gets smarter emoji integration

Google has updated Gboard such that it now lets users to add emojis based on the text that they have typed in their messages. “Just type your sentence, hit the Emojify button to select your preferred layout and press send to add the right emoji magic to share with your friends,” Google added. This feature is available in the Gboard Beta app in English, and Google will be bringing this feature to all Gboard English typers over the next weeks.

In addition to the ability to emojify their messages, Google has also added tons of new Emoji Kitchen mashups as stickers in the Gboard.

Google Meet gets smarter

Google is also adding new shared experiences in Google Meet. It is bringing a new live sharing feature to Meet that will enable users to instantly co-watch YouTube videos and play classic games with up to 100 friends and family members at a time. The company said that it has started rolling out this feature to Android phones and tablets.

Google also said that Google Meet users can now use multi-pinning to adjust their screens and stay focused on the folks they choose.

Accessibility tools for sound alerts and audio descriptions

On the accessibility front, the company is releasing custom sounds that enables users to add their own sounds, such as appliances, to their alert library. All users need to do is record the sound on their smartphones, following which their smartphones or watch will alert them the next time the sound is detected.

Google TV gets an accessibility update

Google is also giving Google TV an accessibility update. The company is bringing Audio Descriptions to Google TV. This feature will narrate live visual information as it happens in TV shows and movies.

“Now you can find a curated library of movies with audio descriptions on Google TV — just press the Google Assistant button and say, “Search audio description movies” to start exploring,” Google wrote.

Wear OS gets Keep Tile

Additionally, Google is bringing a new Keep Tile feature to Wear OS. This feature will let users quickly dictate a note or checklist right from their wrists, and manage the ones made across devices, without ever having to pull out their smartphone or tablets.

Bitmoji coming to Wear OS

Lastly, the company is bringing Bitmojis to Wear OS watch face. The company, in its blog post, explained that after users have designed their personal avatars on Snapchat, Bitmoji.com or the Bitmoji mobile app and installed the Bitmoji watch face, they can send their personal Bitmojis to their Wear OS powered smartwatches where it will change expressions depending on the time of day, the weather and their physical activity.