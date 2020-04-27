Google urges people to 'Stay and Play at Home' with popular past Doodles

Google has been putting up doodles on Coronavirus from quite sometime, but today the search giant posted a new game Doodle asking people to stay at home and play their old popular Google Doodle game. Today’s Google’s doodle looks quite attractive under the tagline ‘Stay and Play at Home’. In this Google Doodle, a person is seen playing the game on the keyboard. By clicking on this doodle, you will go to a new one, where a video is given below the coding. Here you can start and start the video and play the game. Also Read - Google ने लॉकडाउन में लोगों से घर पर रहकर सेफ रहने और Doodle गेम खेलने के लिए कहा

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!” noted Google. Also Read - Google and Apple to shut down Coronavirus tracker once pandemic is over

Google Doodle blog notes that starting April 27, these Doodles series will now run for two weeks. Google will put up a new series of ten Doodles, each one a callback to one of the company’s popular games. The first day’s featured popular Google Doodle game, “Coding for Carrots,” dates back to 2017, and originally celebrated the 50th anniversary of Logo. In the game, you’ll create simple combinations of commands that will tell your rabbit how to collect the carrots on each level. Also Read - Google Live Captions could soon bring real-time transcribing to phone calls

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown is going on across the country due to coronavirus. Currently this lockdown is until May 3, 2020. Due to coronovirus, more than 2 lakh people have died in the whole world including India, while many millions of people are infected with this disease. In India too, more than 26 thousand people are currently infected with this disease and more than 800 people have died. However, about six thousand people have been cured.