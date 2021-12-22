Google Voice has introduced a bunch of new features that will let users decide how the service should respond to incoming voice calls from particular contacts. The service will now allow users to set a few custom rules for forwarding incoming calls on different devices. Users can now forward calls from specific contacts to specific devices and linked numbers. In case you dont want to speak to a particular contact, Google Voice can automatically forward their call straight to voicemail. Also Read - Google’s Pixel Watch is coming: Here’s everything we know about it so far

Additionally, users will also have an option to record customised voicemail greetings for specific contacts. As per the blogpost, these are the new features:

Forward calls from specific contacts to your linked phone numbers or directly to voicemail,

Opt to screen calls from specific contacts,

Set custom voicemail greetings for specific contacts,

Apply rules for all your contacts or specific groups within your contacts

To set these rules, all they need to do is open Google Voice settings on the web, go to the "Calls" menu and tap on "Custom call forwarding". Finally, tap on "Create a rule" and then select contacts, labels and "Anonymous callers" and create bulk rules for such contacts. You can choose between "Forward calls" or "Send to voicemail". Notably, these rules can be edited and deleted from the "Manage rules" section.

According to Google, these rules are now available to all Google Voice users globally.

In other news, Google had launched the Google Home Mini smart speaker back in October 2017. After a little over four years, the company has discontinued the device from its official store, that is, Google Store. This was reported by 9To5 Google recently. Google Store in the US shows that the Google Home Mini smart speaker is “No Longer Available”. In India, the search yields no results at all, indicating that Google is no longer selling its Google Home Mini smart speaker. However, the smart speaker can still be purchased from where it is expected to be available till the stocks last.