Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

The App Store listing notes 'Updated new look and feel' for the latest version 19.07.

  Published: February 14, 2019 12:17 PM IST
The search giant has updated the Google Voice for iOS with the Google Material Theme. The company had updated the Google Voice for Android late last month, and now the revamp has made its way to iOS with many of the latest design styling.

The App Store listing notes ‘Updated new look and feel’ for the latest version 19.07, although the revamp is likely through a server-side update. The new animated bottom bar in Google Voice for iOS now features Material Theme icons with bold outlines and hollow interiors like latest Android layout, as first reported by 9to5Google. The upper part or the top of app is now has bar to ‘Search messages & contacts.’ The hamburger icon is at the left to access settings and other options.

Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Sites updated with 'Material Design' UI refresh

Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Sites updated with 'Material Design' UI refresh

Google has included user’s avatar for faster account switching on the right side, which is something not available on Android version. The new theme also features refreshed icons for Gallery and Send, and Google has slightly tweaked the calling interface. Other than that, the text labels and the dark green accent only appear for the current tab.

Recently, Google announced a revamped interface for its latest G Suite app Google Voice apart from its email service Gmail for Android and iOS. For Gmail, the redesigned version was based on the new “Google Material Theme” design and introduced a white interface in a world that is busy demanding dark mode or night mode from app developers.

The changes came after almost a year of the major redesign for Gmail for the desktop. Taking a look at the app interface, this is part of the company-wide redesign of all its products. Google noted that the design update is to ensure that all the products of G Suite look and behave in a similar manner with a focus on ease to use. The company updated the desktop versions of other Google products including Drive, Calendar, and Google Docs and Sites with the new design.

