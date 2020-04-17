Google waives 5 months ad serving fee for News Publishers

In a bid to help its news partners during the COVID-19 pandemic, Google on Friday announced to waive ad serving fees for news publishers globally on its Ad Manager for five months. Many news publishers globally use Google Ad Manager to support their digital businesses with advertising. Also Read - Google Stadia now gets 5.1 surround sound and on-screen keyboard on web

“As the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on our global economy, the Google News Initiative is working to identify ways to provide immediate financial support to those news organizations around the world producing original journalism,” Jason Washing, Director, Global Partnerships – News, said in a statement. “Over the coming days, we’ll notify our news partners that meet the requirements about the details of the program, and what they can expect to see in their account statements.” Also Read - Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

Ads that appear alongside news coverage help fund the journalists who write breaking news stories, and keep news sites and apps running. Google has also announced a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund to deliver urgent aid to thousands of small, medium and local news publishers globally. Also Read - Google India introduces 'YouTube Learning Destination' to learn and teach from home

The funding is open to news organizations producing original news for local communities during this time of crisis, and will range from the low thousands of dollars for small hyper-local newsrooms to low tens of thousands for larger newsrooms, with variations per region. Publishers everywhere can apply for funds via a simple application form, the last date for which is April 29.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, Google has also updated its subscriptions policy for Android app developers to prevent subscription related frauds. The company is now making in-app subscription more transparent. Now, a series of new policies will force developers to disclose exactly how much are charging and for what they are charging. All Android developers have until June 16, 2020 to bring their existing apps into compliance with these policies.

Written with agency inputs