comscore Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
  • Home
  • News
  • Google wants to turn your car into a smart car: Here’s what it plans to do
News

Google wants to turn your car into a smart car: Here’s what it plans to do

News

Google also said that later this year it is bringing a feature to Android phones that will enable users to lock and unlock their cars without taking their smartphones out.

Google for Cars at CES 2022

Image: Google

The world is becoming a smarter place to live thanks to ever expanding smart devices. What started with smartphones is now extending to devices like smart locks, smart lights and even smart water faucets and smart beds. Now, Google is taking this trend a step further by giving users a simple way to turn their cars into smart cars. Also Read - Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Of course platform such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon’s Echo Auto were already making a large part of that possible. But now Google has introduced a bunch of new features that will make this process a whole lot simpler. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, the company announced features that will make it possible for users to lock and unlock their cars hands-free. The company said that select Samsung smartphone users and Google Pixel users can now lock, unlock and even start their cars using the digital car keys on their smartphones. At the moment, this feature is available on select vehicles from BMW only. But if all goes well, maybe Google will expand it to cars by other companies as well. Also Read - CES 2022: From Sony to Samsung, check top smart TVs revealed at tech show

Google also said that later this year it is bringing a feature to Android phones that will enable users to lock and unlock their cars without taking their smartphones out to use it as their car keys. “You’ll also be able to securely and remotely share your car key with friends and family if they need to borrow your car,” Google wrote in a blog post. This feature will be available on select Android smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that come with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. The company said that it is working to bring digital car keys to more Android phones and vehicles later this year. Also Read - Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here’s how much they will get paid per month

The list doesn’t end there. The company also said that soon Android users will be able to ask Google for help with remote actions pertaining to their cars. For instance, users will be able to use their voice to warm up and cool down their cars. They will also be able to lock and unlock their cars and get information about their cars’ parameters on all Google Assistant-enabled devices. As far as availability is concerned, this feature will first be available in vehicles from Volvo Cars in the coming months. The company will gradually expand its availability to other vehicles soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 3:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Mobiles
OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

News

Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report

News

Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report

Dizo Watch R with AMOLED display, Buds Z Pro with ANC launched in India

Wearables

Dizo Watch R with AMOLED display, Buds Z Pro with ANC launched in India

BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

Telecom

BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report

BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Wearables

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3
Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

News

Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month
Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled

Wearables

Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled
Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Laptops

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops
CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

Apps

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2022: Asus ने पेश किए 2 नए लैपटॉप, फोल्डेबल OLED स्क्रीन समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire के BR Mode में अगर आपको धांसू जीत चाहिए, तो इन बेहतरीन टिप्स का जरूर रखें ख्याल

Jio वापस लाया 499 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, अब 2GB डेली डेटा के साथ मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

लेनोवो ने लॉन्च किए कई 2-in-1 Yoga लैपटॉप, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

2022 में सबसे खास होंगे Free Fire के ये पांच धांसू Bundles, जानें इनकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
News
Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Wearables

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3
Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

News

Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month
Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report

News

Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report
BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

Telecom

BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers