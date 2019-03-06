comscore
Google wants you to store your digital driver's license on Android; working on 'IdentityCredential' API

IdentityCredential API will be integrated into the system on the hardware-level so that the data is not compromised even if the OS is hacked.

  Published: March 6, 2019 12:31 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Software giant Google seems to be working on a secure way to allow users to store sensitive documents and identity credentials on Android. This seems like the next step from Google at eliminating things in your physical wallet after Google Pay. With the new method, the company is trying to aim probably one of the most essential things that a majority of users carry in their wallet in addition to money and other credit or debit cards. If the company manages to figure a secure and full-proof way for this, users can easily do away with their wallets in ideal conditions.

To ensure that Android can do this in a secure manner with tight integration in the operating system, the company has already started working on a relatively new IdentityCredential API. According to a report by XDA Developers, in addition to the security of the data, the company is working on addressing some other fundamental issues that are associated with keeping your critical data on a smartphone. These issues include limited battery life where what would happen if you are driving and your smartphone runs out of battery and shuts down and then you need your driver’s license or any other important identity-related document.

The second problem here relates to the entire app and operating system based security of the documents. On this note, this is not the first time when an app aimed at storing official documents has been launched. As previously reported, the government of Andhra Pradesh launched “RTA M Wallet” to store driving license and other identity-related documents. The government of India has already launched “DigiLocker” to help users save their sensitive documents securely along with the dedicated “mAadhaar” app.

The IdentityCredential API will be integrated into the system on the hardware-level so that the data is not compromised even if the operating system is compromised by hackers. In addition to this, according to the report, future devices running possibly Android R along with the right hardware are likely to show credentials including driving license even if they are unable to boot Android.

  Published Date: March 6, 2019 12:31 PM IST

