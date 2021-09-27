As per the Google Chrome Statistics for 2021, around 2.65 billion users globally use Chrome as their primary browser. With such an extensive user base, the chances of critical security threats g every day. Also Read - Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

Recently, the tech giant issued a new update warning to chrome users worldwide. Google revealed in its official blog post about the high, medium, and low vulnerabilities discovered in Chrome for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

The blog post reads, "High CVE-2021-37973: Use after free in Portals. Clement Lecigne from Google TAG was reported, with technical assistance from Sergei Glazunov and Mark Brand from Google Project Zero on 2021-09-21."

The security attack puts almost 2 billion chrome users at risk of being hacked. Google confirmed the hack in a blog post after a new ‘Zero-Day Hack’ exploits findings were discovered in Google Chrome. Zero-Day Hack is when hackers exploit the flaw before developers have a chance to address it. It results in more dangerous security flaws than most of it.

The hack was seen by Google employees and not by any third party. To protect users from the high-risk hack, Google is currently restricting the information about the flaws. It would result in buying time for users and limit the spread.

How to check if your Google Chrome browser is secure

Go to Settings. Click on Help. Go to About Google Chrome. Google Chrome versions 94.0.4606.61 or higher are protected. If you don’t have this version, you can’t do anything, wait, or you can shut down the machine.

Google states that the new 94.0.4606.54 will roll out over the coming days/weeks, and so you might not be able to protect yourself right now. It is worth noting that the company has revealed five threats that are under ‘Use-After-Free’ vulnerabilities. Use After Free or UAF is a popular error of not clearing the memory after it is free. It leads a program to crash, and hackers can use this to attack your Chrome. The higher security risks are: