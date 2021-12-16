comscore Warning for Google Chrome users! Update your browser now
  • Home
  • News
  • Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
News

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

News

If your Chrome browser is running on the latest version, Google wants you to immediately update it. Once the update is done, the Chrome browser should be upgraded to version 96.0.4664.110.

google chrome

(Representational Image)

Google is rolling out a crucial update for Chrome users. The tech giant wants users to update their browsers immediately to prevent hackers from attacking their devices or stealing personal information. Also Read - Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

The latest update improves its security by patching a zero-day vulnerability that hackers are reportedly already exploiting. Google explains that the new Chrome update fixes at least five vulnerabilities, out of which four are rated as high risk and one is critical. Also Read - Google announces Android 12 Go Edition: Check out its top features here

One of the five vulnerabilities is marked critical, which means it requires urgent attention. The tech giant said that the vulnerability CVE-2021-4102 affects Chrome’s JavaScript engine, which allows hackers to easily inject and execute malicious code on the targeted computer. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

Information related to the other four vulnerabilities is limited but since they are rated “high” you must take them seriously as well. Either way, you must install the update immediately.

Here are the details of vulnerabilities Google highlighted:

— CVE-2021-4098: It is rated as critical and an insufficient data validation vulnerability in Mojo

— CVE-2021-4099: It is rated as high and used after free vulnerability in Swiftshader

— CVE-2021-4100: It is rated as high and an object lifecycle issue in ANGLE

— CVE-2021-4101: It is rated as high and a heap buffer overflow vulnerability in Swiftshader

— CVE-2021-4102: It is rated as high and used after free vulnerability in the V8 engine and it has already been exploited.

It appears that mobile and tablet versions of Google Chrome are unlikely to include the zero-day vulnerability. However, to keep your data safe and hackers away, it is recommended to update the browser to the latest version on all your devices.

So, if your Chrome browser is running on the latest version, Google wants you to immediately update it. Once the update is done, the Chrome browser should be upgraded to version 96.0.4664.110. The update is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

How to update the Google Chrome browser

Step 1: Head over to the Help and About section

Step 2: If you see an update available, Google will download it automatically or provide you with the option.

Step 3: Once the update is downloaded, click on the Relaunch button. This will reboot the browser.

Once the process is completed, the browser will restart automatically.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 4:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2021 5:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
News
Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Gaming

Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more

Photo Gallery

Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more

From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021

Photo Gallery

From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Features

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more

From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

News

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
Google Drive will not let you save and share these photos or videos

Apps

Google Drive will not let you save and share these photos or videos
Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Apps

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason
Google announces Android 12 Go Edition

News

Google announces Android 12 Go Edition
Google Photos Memories are finally rolled out for web users: How to use, features

Apps

Google Photos Memories are finally rolled out for web users: How to use, features

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो के 108MP कैमरे वाले सस्ते फोन की डिटेल्स आई सामने, 22 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

BSNL vs Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ किसका प्लान है सबसे सस्ता?

ट्राई करें फ्री फायर में लेटेस्ट कोड, मिलेगा Mob Boss Loot Crate

BGMI की ये गलतियां पड़ेंगी भारी, जानें अकाउंट बैन से कैसे बचें?

PUBG: New State अपडेट हुआ लाइव: नए वीइकल्स और वेपन के साथ आए हैं ढेरों सुधार

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
News
Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Gaming

Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free
Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more

Photo Gallery

Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more
From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021

Photo Gallery

From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021
Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Features

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers