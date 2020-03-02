comscore Google Wear OS could get new health-centric features | BGR India
Google Wear OS could soon get a bunch of health-centric features including SPO2 tracking

Google Wear OS could implement features like SPO2 tracking, sleep analysis and sleep apnea detection in a future update.

  Published: March 2, 2020 1:33 PM IST
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review 7

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Following its acquisition of Fitbit, tech giant Google is expected to implement a lot of health-centric features in Wear OS soon. Wear OS is Google’s operating system for smartwatches. Connected with Google Fit, the OS offers a bunch of activity tracking and statistics already. However, a recent survey suggests that the brand has a lot more planned when it comes to health.

According to a Droid Life survey, there are a lot of health-focused features that people reportedly want. The survey sent out through the Google User Experience Research program polls participants about what features they would like to see in Wear OS next.

The options given to users included SPO2 (blood oxygen) tracking, sleep analysis and sleep apnea detection. There were also options for recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing for medical devices and gym equipment.

Other elements mentioned in the survey were food, water, and calorie tracking. There were also elevation statistics that let users know how much they have climbed through the day. While debatable, it is possible that Google could implement all these features in the next couple of Wear OS updates.

Google I/O 2020

The improvement of health statistics and activity detection, with other features, might be one of the elements Google will shed more light on soon. The company will be holding the annual Google I/O summit from May 12 -14 this year.

The new edition of the event could focus on developments other than Wear OS. These include the next Android update, AI, and the other usual service enhancements. The dates for the event were announced after enough people cracked Google’s recently released ‘collaboration of the cosmos’ puzzle. The puzzle falls in line with similar Google I/O 2019 tactics. It’s similar cryptic tasks that the brand releases around the same time every year.

Google is also expected to launch a successor to the popular Google Pixel 3A at the event. At Google I/O 2019, one of the biggest announcements for the company was the Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL. We’ve already had a tip from 9to5Google that the new Pixel 4A would launch around the same time when the Pixel 3A launched last year. The theory strongly suggests the Pixel 4A could be revealed at I/O 2020.

