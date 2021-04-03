comscore Google to restrict certain apps from accessing other apps on the phone
  • Home
  • News
  • Google will block certain apps from accessing other applications on your phone
News

Google will block certain apps from accessing other applications on your phone

News

Google has said that app developers will have to provide specific reasons for why Google should allow them access to other applications on the users’ phone.

Google-Play-Store

Not a lot of people are aware but a single application on your smartphone can see the data on other apps installed on your device. This way, the app in question can access sensitive information like banking information, passwords and more. To clamp down on such applications, Google has announced that it will change certain policies for its Play Store from 5th May. Also Read - The next Pixel smartphone may use a Google-made processor: Report

As per an Arstechnica report, in the update, the search giant has said that app developers will have to provide specific reasons for why Google should allow them access to other applications on the users’ phone.
The information is alarming as currently, Android 11 apps that request the “Query_All_Packages” permissions can view the full list of applications installed on your phone. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

Citing concerns, Google has now updated its Developer Programme Policy which restricts certain applications from accessing all permissions. Also Read - Google Stack app introduced to scan, categorise documents

“Apps that have a core purpose to launch, search, or interoperate with other apps on the device may obtain scope-appropriate visibility to other installed apps on the device,” Google said. There are certain exceptions that have been created for financial apps like banking applications which as per Google “may obtain broad visibility into installed apps solely for security-based purposes.”

If a developer’s application meets the policy requirements for acceptable use of the “Query_All_Packages” permissions, then he/she will be required to declare this and any other high-risk permissions its app needs in a declaration form in Play Console.

“Apps that fail to meet policy requirements or do not submit a Declaration Form may be removed from Google Play. Important: If you change how your app uses these restricted permissions, you must revise your declaration with updated and accurate information,” Google warned.

“Deceptive and non-declared uses of these permissions may result in a suspension of your app and/or termination of your developer account”.
Google has also said that developers who want their apps to interact with other applications need to use app-discovery APIs instead of just pulling the entire list of apps.

The ‘Query_All_Packages’ permission was added in Android 11, so it only applies to apps targeting Android 11’s API level, which is “API Level 30.”

The restrictions in the Google Play Store’s also apply to apps targeting API level 30 and above, and as per that not many apps will be counted to date for such restrictions.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2021 3:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop
Apps
Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop
Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Apps

Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Nokia could launch new G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Mobiles

Nokia could launch new G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Vivo X60t with 48MP triple cameras launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Vivo X60t with 48MP triple cameras launched: Price, specs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 in India

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 in India: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, Poco C3, Moto G10 Power

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 in India: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, Poco C3, Moto G10 Power

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Google to restrict certain apps from spying on other apps

Here's how you can withdraw cash from ATM without a card

Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor

Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop

Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Top 10 smartphones set to launch in India in April 2021

Top 6 upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price, specs compared

RBI's new rules for credit, debit card auto-payments: Top 5 questions answered

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to restrict certain apps from spying on other apps

News

Google to restrict certain apps from spying on other apps
Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor

News

Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor
Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

Wearables

Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report
New Google Stack app will help scan and categorise documents

Apps

New Google Stack app will help scan and categorise documents
Google drops out for MWC Barcelona 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

News

Google drops out for MWC Barcelona 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram ने लॉन्च किया Reels Remix, मिलेगा TikTok Duet वाला एक्सपीरियंस

ATM से कैश निकालने के लिए नहीं होगी कार्ड की जरूरत, Smartphone से होगा अब हर काम

Sony Xperia 1 III के फीचर्स हुए लीक, 16GB RAM और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ आएगा ये दमदार फोन

Vivo X60 Pro Review in hindi: शानदार कैमरे वाला 'खूबसूरत' फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

TECNO ला रहा है 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता फोन, कीमत होगी 10 हजार रुपये से कम

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

News

Google to restrict certain apps from spying on other apps
News
Google to restrict certain apps from spying on other apps
Here's how you can withdraw cash from ATM without a card

News

Here's how you can withdraw cash from ATM without a card
Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor

News

Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor
Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop

Apps

Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop
Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Apps

Discord has released a new audio chat feature

new arrivals in india

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Best Sellers