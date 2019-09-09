comscore Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app
  • Home
  • News
  • Google will finally allow Pixel users to customize their device with Pixel Themes: Report
News

Google will finally allow Pixel users to customize their device with Pixel Themes: Report

News

Google seems to be testing a feature that will allow Pixel users to customize their device. It will allow users to change their device theme, clock style and grid size of app icons.

  • Published: September 9, 2019 2:07 PM IST
Google Pixel 3a (1)

Google is finally preparing to catch up to other Android smartphone makers. The search giant will finally let Pixel users to customize appearance of their smartphone. The feature was spotted as part of Android 10 update available for Pixel smartphones. In the Settings menu, there is a new option called “Customize your Pixel” with a paintbrush icon. The header is supported by follow up options like Try different styles, wallpapers, clocks, and more”. This suggests Google is finally taking a page from OnePlus adding customization option.

With the current build, however, you don’t get any option to customize your Pixel. When you tap on this setting, it takes you to Wallpapers page. There is a possibility that Google is still building this feature and might release it as part of Pixel 4 launch next month. The feature is currently missing options for new clocks or different themes. According to XDA Developers, Google is planning a new app called “ThemePicker” and it might be called Pixel Themes on Google’s own hardware.

Photo: XDA Developers

The hidden app was discovered by XDA Recognized Contributor MSF Jarvis. Once the app is installed, it will appear as “Styles & wallpapers” in the app drawer. The strings of code accompanying the feature will allow users to customize the clock face on the phone’s lock screen or ambient display. It will also let users to customize the wallpaper on the lock screen and home screen. You will even have option to change the grid size for the Pixel launcher.

 

Additionally, a link found by XDA Recognized Developer luca020400 reportedly led to a Google Photos album containing several screenshots. One of these images reveals how the home screen can be set up with icons in different grid size. The options include 3 x 3, 4 x 4 or 5 x 5 format and Google might include three pre-installed themes. These are said to be:

Crayon: Purple accents, Arbutus fonts with Circular/Teardrop icons.
Collage: Green accents, Arvo and Lato font with Filled icons.
Ash: Black accents, Rubik font with Rounded/Squircle icons.

Photo: XDA Developers

The screenshots posted by the publication also show four different options for clock. This includes the default clock with digital numbers, a bubble clock, a stretch clock and a clock that shows time with text. The app is yet to appear officially in Android 10 build and is likely to debut at the “Made by Google” event next month.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 2:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G
News
Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G
Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

News

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India launch set for September 17

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India launch set for September 17

Samsung Galaxy A50s India launch on September 11

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s India launch on September 11

Most Popular

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

Honor PocketVision, AI-powered app for the visually impaired launched

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

News

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report
Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

News

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM
Google Pixel 4 camera features leak hinting at multiple features

News

Google Pixel 4 camera features leak hinting at multiple features
Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20, View 20 to get EMUI 10 in December

News

Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20, View 20 to get EMUI 10 in December

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Indian Festival : अमेजन ने अपने अनुअल ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल सेल की घोषणा की

Samsung Galaxy A50s भारत में 11 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 भारत में 17 सितबंर को होगा लॉन्च

Google Pixel 4 के कैमरा फीचर्स हुए लीक, वीडियो जूम फीचर, लाइव HDR समेत ये होंगी खूबियां

OnePlus TV को कंपनी ने एक बार फिर किया टीज, दिखाया Kevlar फिनिश वाला बैक पैनल


News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website
News
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website
Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

News

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report
Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G

News

Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G
Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

News

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app
Honor PocketVision, AI-powered app for the visually impaired launched

News

Honor PocketVision, AI-powered app for the visually impaired launched