Google will require devices to run Android 10 after January 31, 2020

News

News

Google will stop signing Android Pie-based builds after January 31, 2020 and thus mandating OEM/ODM partners to use Android 10 builds on their devices.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 8:52 AM IST
Android 10 lead main

Photo: Google

Google is making it mandatory for smartphone makers to ship devices with Android 10 after January 31, 2020. The search giant will not approve software builds based on Android Pie after that date. Android 10 was released in September and smartphone makers are yet to release updates for most devices. The information regarding Google’s move was spotted in the latest version of Google’s GMS requirements. GMS stands for Google Mobile Services and it includes a suite of Google apps and services licensed by its OEM partners.

The GMS suite is significant since it contains apps like the Google Play Store and Google Play Services. The lack of GMS means devices won’t come pre-installed with Google services. Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro for instance lack GMS and do not offer Play Store. In order to preload GMS, Android smartphone makers must submit their software builds for each device to Google for approval. The approval process requires meeting the standards set in the Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) and GMS document.

Android 10 now available for all Google Pixel phones: Here is how to update

Also Read

Android 10 now available for all Google Pixel phones: Here is how to update

The software must also pass automated test suites like the Compatibility Test Suite (CTS), Vendor Test Suite (VTS) and Google Test Suite (GTS). The OEM/ODMs are thus required to submit their software for approval weeks or months in advance. The search giant wants OEMs to ship newer versions of Android and will not approve builds with GMS distributions based on older versions. According to XDA Developers, which spotted the new GMS requirements, Google will stop approving new devices running Android 9 Pie after January 31, 2020.

google, android 10, android 10 release, android pie support, gms requirements

Photo: XDA Developers

Android 9 Pie was released on August 6, 2018 and Google‘s partners had nearly a year and a half to release devices based on this version. The end of support for Android Pie doesn’t mean we will stop seeing devices based on this version. Smartphone makers might get approval for new devices based on Android Pie before the window closes on January 31, 2020. However, after this date, we might see a large number of devices launch with Android 10 out of the box. For devices not getting Android 10 update, Google will continue to approve new software builds based on Android Pie.

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times and improved security

Also Read

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times and improved security

Google is expected to release Android 11 in August or September of next year and its release will result in end of support for Android Pie-based software builds. In the past, Google has supported older builds for longer duration and with Pie, it is changing the strategy. It has also extended the approval window for Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). The Go Edition will be approved until October 31, 2019. The changes might result in Android devices getting updated to a newer version of Android faster but don’t hold your hopes high.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 8:52 AM IST

