Google s new feature will let you read a doctor s prescription better

News

Google will soon help you understand a doctor’s handwriting better: Here’s how

News

At the eighth edition of its Google for India 2022 event, Google announced a new feature for Google Lens that will enable users to understand doctor’s handwriting better.

Google Lens

Image: Google India

A doctor’s handwriting is difficult to read. And more often than not people end in either misunderstanding or not understanding the instructions and medicines prescribed by a doctor at all. To address this issue, Google, at the eighth edition of its annual Google for India 2022 event, announced a feature that will help users understand a doctor’s handwriting with easy. Also Read - Google for India 2022: Google brings Digilocker to Android, Google Pay gets Transaction Search

The company announced today a ‘state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning model’ that can help users in identifying and highlighting medicines within handwritten prescriptions. The company said that new feature will “act as an assistive technology for digitising handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists.” Also Read - Google Lens lands on Search web, here is how to use it

A demo of the feature showcased by the company at the event shows that to use this feature, users will have to scan their doctor’s prescription using a special tool in Google Lens. Once they do so, Google will use AI and ML to show them all the medicines listed in the scanned documents along with their descriptions, directions to use, composition and side-effects. The tool also includes a speaker button so that users know how to pronounce it when they visit a pharmacist along with a button at the bottom that will help them look for the medicine on Google Search.

While Google did share a demo of the feature at today’s event, it also said that this new “system is currently under development” and that it will share details pertaining its broader rollout in the future.

In addition to this, Google announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). As a part of this partnership, a team of researchers from IISc will collect anonymised speech data from people across 773 districts in India “while reflecting diversity in gender and age, across a range of educational and socio-economic backgrounds” as a part of project ‘Vaani’. This data will then be used by small and big developers and startups to create technology that reflects the way every Indian speaks their local language.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 9:04 PM IST
