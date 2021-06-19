comscore Google might be working on a Find My Network clone for Android users
Google is planning to introducean Android version of Apple's Find My network for people to easily find lost devices. Here are the details.

find my android

Google could copy an important iOS feature yet again. Android users are expected to get their own version of Find My for them to easily locate lost devices. This could be in the form of the new ‘Find My Device’ network, references to which are now found in the Google Play Services. Also Read - PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations as closed alpha testing ends

The network is most likely to ape the working of Apple’s Find My Network. Here’s a look at what details are available. Also Read - Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

An Android version of Find My network?

As discovered by folks at XDA Developers, a set of strings have been found in the Google Play Services app’s beta version 21.24.13 hints of the Find My Device network. Also Read - Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services: Report

The system is said to make use of the Google Play Services for users to find their and other people’s lost devices. Google Play Services is an important part of Google Mobile Services (GMS) that includes the Google apps.

For the uninitiated, Google already has a Find My Device app that lets people find lost devices. But, the difference over here is that the existing app only finds the devices that are linked to a user’s Google account.

The system in development will help people find others’ devices too. It is most likely to work like Apple’s Find My. But, is speculated that the Android counterpart could be restricted to smartphones and tablets, as opposed to the Find My that works with a variety of devices.

Since a majority of Android users have the Google Play Services, it is highly expected to reach a number of users whenever it plans to arrive. However, not much is known about Google’s Find My Device system.

If this turns out to be true, Google would be copying yet another major iOS feature. To recall, it recently introduced its version of AirDrop, which is called Nearby Share. The feature allows people to easily share files with others in a jiffy.

  • Published Date: June 19, 2021 1:28 PM IST

