Google is working on a new app hibernation feature for Android, which is said to optimize storage on devices by managing app hibernation state. The feature could be available in Android 12, though there is no confirmation as of now. According to a report by XDA Developers, the hibernation feature appeared in the code changes submitted to AOSP (Android Open Source Project).

The app hibernation system service is said to “manage app hibernation state, a state that apps can enter that means they are not being actively used and can be optimized for storage.” Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers said in a tweet that the system will clear cache and free up storage if an app is hibernated for a single user of a multi-user device.

“So the first details of Android’s app hibernation feature are here. If an app is hibernated for a single user, the system will clear cache. Google will add more for package-level hibernation (app is hibernated for all users),” his tweet read.

Do note that that the app hibernation feature seems different from the Doze and App Standby features that Google already offers.”Doze reduces battery consumption by deferring background CPU and network activity for apps when the device is unused for long periods of time. App Standby defers background network activity for apps with which the user has not recently interacted,” according to Google.

The app hibernation feature could be included in Android 12. Going by the past timeline, the Developer Preview of Android 12 could be unveiled as early as February, given Google rolled out Android 11 Developer Preview in the same month last year. There is little known about the upcoming Android version, though Google did confirm changes to make it easier for people to use other app stores on their devices.

Android already supports apps from multiple app stores, and users can install additional app stores as well. With Android 12, Google wants to make the experience even better by offering more safety measures when it comes to installing third-party app stores.