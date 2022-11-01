comscore Google expands Workspace Individual account storage from 15GB to 1TB: Check details
Google Workspace Individual accounts now have up to 1TB storage space

All eligible accounts will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1TB.

  • Google Workspace Individual users will get more storage space in Gmail and Drive.
  • All eligible accounts will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1TB.
  • Google Workspace Individual is aimed at small business owners who need a Google account to manage their daily work needs.
Google has announced that it will soon introduce more features for “Workspace Individual” users, including an increase in storage capacity and advances in email personalisation for all customers. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a: Here’s everything we know about Google’s budget smartphone

The Workspace Individual account soon will get 1 TB of secure cloud storage instead of 15 GB. For the unversed, Google Workspace Individual is aimed at small business owners who need a Google account to manage their daily work needs. Also Read - India remains open to self-regulation of social media content: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

‘Every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB as the company roll this out’, said Google in a blogpost. Also Read - Google Messages planning to bring end-to-end encryption to group chats soon

With this upgrade, most Workspace Individual users won’t need to worry about running out of storage space in Gmail and Drive anymore.

Additionally, Google Drive comes with built-in protections against malware, spam, and ransomware, so users need not worry about opening a document and accidentally exposing themselves to malware.

As per the blogpost, “You can store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them.”

With the built-in mail merge update, users can now add mail merge tags like @firstname to multi-send emails, so each recipient receives a unique email that feels individually crafted just for them, it added.

However, by default, multi-send emails include an unsubscribe link, allowing recipients to opt out of receiving future messages.

Google is also launching Workspace Individual in some new countries and regions: the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina.

The new countries will join a growing list of places business owners can sign up for Workspace Individual, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Australia and six countries across Europe.

With the expansion of Workspace Individual, the company will also be adding more features, including Premium Meet, eSignatures in Google Docs, appointment scheduling, and flexible layouts in Gmail, according to a report.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 1, 2022 11:57 AM IST
