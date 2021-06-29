Google, YouTube, Gmail suffered massive outage last night: Here’s what happened

As per Downdetector website, Google services were all down last night. The outage tracking website showed that platforms including Google, YouTube, Gmail and more suffered massive outage. Also Read - Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM variant launched in India at a much more affordable price

Users complained that they were facing difficulty in logging in and accessing Google, Gmail and YouTube. The outage of these services were mostly faced by users living in parts of North America. There were not many complaints from Indian users. Also Read - Samsung MWC 2021 tonight: How to watch livestream, Galaxy Watch 4 and more expected

Thousands of users complained that they were also facing difficulties with using YouTube TV and Google Drive. Also Read - Beware! Minecraft new mods disguised as malware can steal your precious credentials

The platforms are now working fine for most users. Google didn’t provide any official statement as to what went wrong and why its services suffered outage.

As per Downdetector website, at around 6AM IST today morning the outage spiked with over 3,000 people across the globe reporting issues with YouTube, Gmail, or other Google services.

This isn’t the first time that Google services suffered outage. This has become a frequently thing now with at least one outage a month.

We will update the space once Google provides and official statement.