Android 11 is Google s most popular OS ever

Google has updated its chart showing the percentage of Android devices running of specific versions of Google’s Android mobile operating system. As per the latest information, Android 11, which was released back in 2020 is the company’s most popular operating systems capturing 28.3 percent of Android’s market share. Also Read - Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

According to a report by 9To5 Google, while Android 11 accounts for around 28 percent of Android’s market share, Android 10, which was released back in 2019, account for 23.9 percent of Android OS’ overall market share. The third big piece of the pie was captured by Android 9 Pie with 16.2 percent of the market. It was followed by Android 8 Oreo with 11.3 percent of market share. Also Read - Android hacks: How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Interestingly, Android 12, which was rolled out last year, remains missing from the list second time in a row. Also Read - YouTube's player will now show the 'most replayed' parts of a video to save your time

It is worth noting that, earlier, Google used to share information pertaining to the distribution of its Android operating system freely. Over time, the company began updating it less frequently, before taking it down completely in 2018. Then, almost a year later, the company started showing the Android distribution numbers in Android Studio with the data being updated every six months.

Now, as per the latest data shared by the company, its Android 11 mobile operating system is leading the adoption as far Android ecosystem is concerned. The latest report also shows that Android 11’s market share has been steadily rising. It’s gone from 24.3 percent in November 2021 to 28.3 percent in May 2022.

The information shared by Google also shows that Android 10’s overall market share has reduced from 26.5 percent in November 2021 to 23.9 percent in May 2022. Similarly, Android Pie’s market share has also declined from 18.5 percent in November 2021 to 16.2 percent in May this year.

What all of this data shows is that Android users are actively updating their devices to download and install Android 11 on their smartphones. The data also shows that Android 12, which is roughly seven-months-old now, hasn’t been able to capture a significant part of Android’s market share in order to make it to the list yet. OEMs have been slow to roll out Android 12 to their older devices. This coupled with the fact that a lot of smartphones launched in 2022 so far came with Android 11, doesn’t exactly facilitate the adoption of Android 12. At this rate, we will have to wait for another six months to know about the adoption details of Android 12. By the time, Google would have started rolling out Android 13 to select devices.