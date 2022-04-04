Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

Google’s upcoming Android 13 mobile OS is expected to release sometime in August this year. Ahead of the official roll out, Google through its developer previews has given us a glimpse of what we should expect from the upcoming OS. The list includes features such as Foreground Services task manager, new wallpaper effects, new media controls, and the ability to warn users if an app drains too much battery in the background among others. Now, a new report talks about another utilitarian feature that is expected to make a debut with Android 13 – support for Multiple Enabled Profiles or MEPs. Also Read - Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

According to a blog post by senior technical editor for Android developer platform Esper, Mishaal Rahman, Android 13 will include a feature that will enable users to use multiple carrier connections using a single eSIM. Also Read - Google Meet gets in-meeting reactions, PiP mode and more

As of now, smartphone makers use a combination of two eSIMs or an eSIM and a nano SIM card in order to provide dual-SIM functionality in their devices. This, in turn, ends up taking storage space that could otherwise be used for squeezing in a bigger battery or more sensors. But with Android 13, Google is working on providing a feature that will enable users to access multiple carrier connections using a single eSIM. This will not only make it easier for users to switch between carrier networks but also cut hardware costs. Also Read - Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

This upcoming feature is based on a patent that Google was granted back in 2020 that relies on splitting a single physical interface between different digital connections. “Google is proposing the creation of logical interfaces that are multiplexed on a single physical interface. Each logical interface can then provide an independent communication channel between a SIM profile and a modem, so there’d only need to be a single actual physical connection to the modem,” Rahmaan wrote in the post.

He also says that Google’s approach is not limited to Android devices, which means it can be used by Apple and Microsoft in their iOS, macOS and Windows-based devices as well. Though it remains to be seen if they roll out a similar functionality with future OS updates.