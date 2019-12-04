comscore Google's Best of 2019 awards: Here are winning apps, games and more
Google's Best of 2019 awards: Check out winners in apps, movies, games and books categories

Google held a special user voting for four categories (apps, games, movies, and books) on November 11, and the polls closed on November 25. Here are the winners.

  Published: December 4, 2019 3:08 PM IST
It’s tech awards time! And Google has revealed the best of 2019 apps, movies, games and books on its Google Play store. The winners of Google Play’s Best of 2019 awards are selected under the Users’ Choice 2019. Google held a special user voting for four categories (apps, games, movies, and books) on November 11, and the polls closed on November 25. The winners are as follows:

-Users’ Choice ‘Best Game 2019‘ — Call of Duty: Mobile

-Users’ Choice ‘Best App 2019‘ — Video Editor – Glitch Video Effects

-Users’ Choice ‘Best Movie 2019‘ — Avengers: Endgame

-Users’ Choice ‘Best Book 2019‘ — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

“2019 took us to distant worlds and brought us together with new apps, games, movies and books. We answered the Call of Duty, made photos move, and went back to Gilead—it was an amazing year from beginning to Endgame. Now, we’re celebrating the year’s top content across Google Play,” wrote Google in a blog post.

Meanwhile, Google also selected the Best App as ‘Ablo’ and there are also winners in other categories such as Best Everyday Essentials app, Apps for Personal Growth, Hidden Gems, and Apps for Fun. Additionally, here is the list of top selling TV shows, movies, ebooks and audio books from Google.

Top-Selling TV Shows of 2019

-Game of Thrones
-The Walking Dead
-The Big Bang Theory
-Riverdale
-Yellowstone
Top-Selling Audiobooks of 2019

-Becoming by Michelle Obama
-The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
-Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop
-A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin
-Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

Top-Selling Ebooks of 2019

-The Mister by E L James
-Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
-Tiamat’s Wrath by James S. A. Corey
-The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
-The Institute by Stephen King

Top-Selling Movies of 2019

-Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame
-Aquaman
-A Star Is Born
-Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel
-Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

  Published Date: December 4, 2019 3:08 PM IST

