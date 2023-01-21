comscore Google to soon launch ChatGPT competitor: All you need to know
Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching in May this year

Google will reportedly launch a ChatGPT competitor in May this year. This announcement comes soon after ChatGPT took the internet by storm.

  • Google will soon launch a ChatGPT competitor.
  • Google may announce at least 20 AI-powered tools at its annual developer conference.
  • As usual, Google's annual developer conference will be held in May.
Google ChatGPT 2

Tech giant Google is preparing to introduce at least 20 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and a search chatbot during its annual developer conference in May this year, amid pressure from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the media reported. Also Read - ICC loses Rs 20 crore in a phishing attack: Check details

The chatbot powered by AI, ChatGPT, has overtaken the tech world over the past several months because it can give people the information they need in an understandable way, reports Engadget. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i with 33W fast charging to launch on January 25 in India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has declared a “code red” and boosted AI development, as the tech giant sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business. Also Read - BharOS: Everything you need to know about India's Indigenous OS

According to a slide deck, the tech giant’s AI projects include an image generation tool, an upgraded version of AI Test Kitchen, a TikTok-style green screen mode for YouTube and a tool that can create videos to summarise other clips.

The company is also likely to be working on a feature named Shopping Try-on, a wallpaper creator for Pixel phones and AI-driven tools that might help developers to create Android applications.

The slide deck also mentioned “copyright, privacy and antitrust” as the primary risks of AI tech.

“Pichai reportedly brought in Google founder Larry Page and Sergey Brin last month to meet with current leaders, review AI plans and offer input,” the report said.

IANS

  • Published Date: January 21, 2023 6:36 PM IST
