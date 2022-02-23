comscore Google's Dark Mode is finally black
Google's Dark Mode is finally black

Google's new Dark Mode colour scheme will help people with AMOLED and OLED displays save on battery life.

Google has implemented a new dark mode colour scheme according to 9to5Google. According to the report, Google’s dark mode now has a pitch-black background instead of the earlier grey version. The new background colour has a colour scheme hash code of (#000000), which will show up beautifully on OLED and AMOLED displays. Also Read - How to reset your Google, Amazon smart speaker?

Google earlier this month announced the wider availability of its dark mode. However, the rollout has been slow. According to the 9to5Google report, some users had received the new theme but later lost it. Also Read - How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

The report further states, the google.com homepage is unchanged and still uses light grey. While inside of the quick settings panel you will find that the new black theme is now shown as the “Dark theme.” It seems Google will retain the old dark theme as a user-selectable option.

How to activate Dark Mode in Google

  • Open Google.com and then select the gear icon in the top right corner.
  • Now inside of the Quick Settings panel, select the Dark Mode option.
  • With this you are done, now Google and its products will showcase in Dark Mode provided it’s rolled out to you.

This new Dark Mode will help people with AMOLED and OLED displays save on battery life, as OLED and AMOLED displays turn off the pixels that are to showcase black colour. This helps save the battery, and at the same time presents deeper blacks.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 6:04 PM IST

Best Sellers