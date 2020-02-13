Google's Gboard for Android gets 'Emoji Kitchen' to mashup emoji stickers

Gboard for Android has introduced a new feature called “Emoji Kitchen” that allows users to mash up different emoji then use them as stickers while messaging. “Using Gboard on your Android phone, tap on any smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of stickers specially handcrafted by the designers at Google. So when you tap the face with a cowboy hat emoji – YEEHAW now you have monkey cowboy, ghost cowboy, laughing cowboy, kissy cowboy, in love cowboy, pleading cowboy and of course pensive cowboy,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The stickers will work across apps, including Gmail, Messages by Google, Messenger, Snapchat, Telegram, WhatsApp and others. “Emoji have been around long enough that people want to play with them like we do with words-mashing them together, turning nouns into verbs, breaking them apart to create entirely new concepts,” the company added. The emoji sticker pack features 40 emoji combinations built by developer Maxence Guegnolle.

In a different news recently, the Google’s Unicode Consortium detailed a total of 62 new emojis and 55 skin tone and gender variants as part of Emoji 13.0. The company announced that the new emojis will be available with Android 11. The new operating system will also include the company’s 5 contributions to the 2020 set of emojis.

The Unicode Consortium proposed the inclusion of gender variants for the ‘person in veil’ and ‘person in tuxedo’ emojis. It also suggested the same for a ‘person feeding baby with a bottle’ emoji. Further, there are two more emojis in Emoji 13.0 for expressing empathy. The first one of these is an emoji where two people are seen hugging each other. The second is a slightly smiling face with tears.

Written with inputs from IANS