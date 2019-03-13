comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature
News

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

News

The feature is only available to Pixel phones for now.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 2:02 PM IST
google-gboard-keyboard-ai-translation

Google is adding an Artificially Intelligent (AI) offline dictation feature on its Gboard keyboard for Pixel phones that would allow users to speak out emails and texts even without an Internet connection.

“We’re happy to announce the rollout of an end-to-end, all-neural, on-device speech recognizer to power speech input in Gboard which is always available, even when you are offline,” Johan Schalkwyk, Speech Team, Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Google Chrome 73 now available with the dark mode support for macOS

Also Read

Google Chrome 73 now available with the dark mode support for macOS

Google has designed the feature to work at the character level. “As you speak, it outputs words character-by-character, just as if someone was typing out what you say in real-time. It is exactly as you’d expect from a keyboard dictation system,” Schalkwyk said.

To increase use-parameters of the speech recognition feature, Google said it has hosted the new model on device in order to avoid the latency and inherent unreliability of communication networks. For now, the on-device Gboard speech recogniser has been made available in American English language on all Pixel devices.

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

Also Read

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

“We are hopeful that the techniques presented here can soon be adopted in more languages and across broader domains of application,” Schalkwyk added.

This is published unedited from IANS feed

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 2:02 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
How To
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

News

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gaming

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

News

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications

Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

News

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature
Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

News

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now
Google Chrome 73 gets dark mode for macOS

News

Google Chrome 73 gets dark mode for macOS
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why
Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

News

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

हिंदी समाचार

TENNA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन, 6.39 इंच की नॉचलैस AMOLED डिस्प्ले और ट्रिपल कैमरे से होगा लैस

Realme Holi Days सेल हुई शुरू, तीन दिन तक इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mi Router 4A, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Youtube Premium और Music सर्विस, 99 रुपये प्रतिमाह से शुरू होगा सब्सक्रिप्शन

19 मार्च को होगी Realme 3 की अगली फ्लैश सेल, पहली सेल में बिके 2 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

News

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications
News
Instagram adds option to turn off notifications
Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords

News

Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords
Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

News

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature
Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

News

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch
Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

News

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers