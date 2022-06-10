Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

Google uses machine learning (ML) to improve the user experience on most of its apps and services. This includes Gmail, Google Search, Google Maps, and even Google Chrome. Now, the company has updated it and the new on-device machine learning model helps you block pop-ups on Chrome. Additionally, the company also plans to use ML in its toolbar. Also Read - How to copy text from Photos on Android and iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Google’s machine learning model is easing your browsing experience on Chrome

In March this year, Google rolled out a new on-device machine learning model that was able to detect 2.5 times more potential phishing attacks.

You may have noticed a Red-colored warning on the Chrome browser while accessing a malicious or unsafe website. This is Google's machine learning model in play. The updated on-device machine learning model will now help you block pop-ups on Chrome.

How it will work is, If you visit a particular website frequently and block the pop-up notification on that website each time you visit. Then, in this case, the machine learning model will learn this information, and the next time when you visit that page, it will automatically block the pop-up notification.

In addition to this, Google is planning to use machine learning on its toolbar, the tab that you see on the top of the Chrome browser on the right of the URL. If you use the Chrome browser a lot and keep surfing and sharing links with your friends, the new on-device machine learning model of Google for the toolbar may improve your browsing experience profoundly.

The machine learning model will be able to learn from your browsing experience and show relevant options on the toolbar. For instance, if you share links a lot on the Chrome browser, you will see a Sharing button beside the URL.

On the other hand, if you do voice searches a lot on the browser, you will see a Voice search option. This could be way more convenient for daily browsing.

We aren’t sure what other options could be seen on the toolbar, but this machine learning model of Google will surely ease the browsing process.