comscore Google Messages new features: Everything you need to know | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature
News

Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature

News

With the latest update, Google Messages can now protect your smartphone from spam text messages and show users more details of the sender.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 3:56 PM IST
sms-message-notification-stock-image

Google Messages is the default app for handling SMS/MMS in the Android ecosystem. It’s simple, lightweight, and supports new messaging protocols like RCS (Rich Communication Services). With the latest update, it can even protect your smartphone from spam text messages and show users more details of the sender.

Google has now begun rolling out two new features for the Messages app. This includes the Verified SMS feature and Google Spam protection. Since it’s a server-side update, it will take a while for the new functionality to reach everyone. RCS adoption has been extremely slow in India because of the cellular carriers. The delay is likely because it will cut into the SMS revenue as RCS works on mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Verified SMS feature

The new Verified SMS feature will allow users to see if a message sent by a company is authentic or not. It will also show a verification badge in the chat thread if it is. The user will be able to see their business info and logo. This feature began its testing phase last month in November. The Verified SMS feature will be available in nine countries such as the US, India, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, France, Philippines, Spain, and Canada.

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

Also Read

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

Spam Protection

Another new feature that Google has rolled out today is Spam protection. The Messages app will now automatically detect unwanted text messages to check if they’re spam. If it’s not, users can ‘train’ the feature to work better by tapping on either one of the ‘Report spam’ or ‘Report not spam’ options. The feature is similar to Truecaller’s spam detection functionality. It’s worth mentioning that with spam protection enabled, some information about your messages is sent to Google. However, this doesn’t include your phone number or the actual content of the reported text messages.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 13, 2019 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

News

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Deals

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature

PUBG, Peace Elite crosses $1.5 billion in global revenues: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature

News

Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019
Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

News

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone
Motorola One Power Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

Motorola One Power Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Google पर इस साल इन 10 स्मार्टफोन का जलवा, सबसे ज्यादा किए गए सर्च

Tata Sky Binge यूजर्स को फ्री मिल रहा है एक महीने का सब्सक्रिप्शन 

You Broadband कस्टमर के लिए खुशखबरी, 1 हजार GB तक इक्ट्ठा कर पाएंगे अनयूज्ड डाटा

HP Spectre x360 13 भारत में 22 घंटे बैटरी लाइफ के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung ने पेश किए Galaxy A51 और Galaxy A71 स्मार्टफोन, ये है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature
News
Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature
PUBG, Peace Elite crosses $1.5 billion in global revenues: All you need to know

News

PUBG, Peace Elite crosses $1.5 billion in global revenues: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

News

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip
Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019