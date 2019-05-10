comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google's music streaming platforms have only 15 million subscribers: Report
News

Google's music streaming platforms have only 15 million subscribers: Report

News

Google's music streaming platforms are estimated to have 15 million subscribers, which is tiny in comparison to Spotify and Amazon Music.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 9:40 AM IST
YouTube Music

Image: YouTube

Google is still a tiny player in the online music streaming market dominated by Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The search giant, which is yet to figure out a clear strategy for its various streaming music services, is estimated to have only 15 million users. The company has already confirmed that it will eventually merge Google Play Music with YouTube Music to create a unified music streaming platform but it remains far from leaders like Spotify and Apple Music, which are estimated to have 100 million and 50 million paying subscribers.

In a new report, Bloomberg puts Google’s music streaming subscriber base at 15 million, which is a paltry number in comparison to more than 1 billion YouTube and Gmail users. During the earnings call, Google said that its YouTube Music and Premium user base grew 60 percent year-over-year but did not offer details about number of subscribers on these two services. YouTube Music, like rival platforms, starts at $9.99 per month and the six-person family plan costs $14.99. In India, the YouTube Music subscription is priced at Rs 99 per month and does not offer annual plan.

Google Home and Assistant-powered speakers get free, ad-supported YouTube Music

Also Read

Google Home and Assistant-powered speakers get free, ad-supported YouTube Music

Google introduced YouTube Music last year as a new music streaming service built on top of all the music already available on YouTube. The service was introduced alongside YouTube Premium and YouTube pitches it as a service offering music beyond music videos. Like rival platforms, YouTube Music also offers recommendations-based playlist and the home screen adapts dynamically to provide recommendations based on the artists and songs you have played on the service.

Watch: Android Q How to install

While it was supposed to challenge Spotify and Apple Music with a redesigned interface and improved recommendations, the service has been a dissatisfaction for those who transitioned from Google Play Music. Most users criticized the platform for not offering key features like playlist migration. For now, it does seem like Google is making some strides in the music streaming segment. While it may not be enough to catch up with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, it is definitely a tiny step in the direction of becoming a favorite among YouTube users.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 9:40 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
News
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

News

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

News

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers
Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle
Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

News

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant
Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

News

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Reno सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

इन Apple iPhone डिवाइस पर मिल रहा है 12 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक, यहां से खरीदें

Asus ZenFone 6 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा, 5,000mAh की बैटरी और Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Google की Apple को टक्कर: iPhone से Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL पर स्विच करने पर मिल रहे हैं 42 हजार रुपये

Google Doodle: English haematologist Lucy Wills की याद में बनाया गया डूडल

News

Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched
News
Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched
Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

News

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers
Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India