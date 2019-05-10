Google's music streaming platforms have only 15 million subscribers: Report

Google is still a tiny player in the online music streaming market dominated by Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The search giant, which is yet to figure out a clear strategy for its various streaming music services, is estimated to have only 15 million users. The company has already confirmed that it will eventually merge Google Play Music with YouTube Music to create a unified music streaming platform but it remains far from leaders like Spotify and Apple Music, which are estimated to have 100 million and 50 million paying subscribers.

In a new report, Bloomberg puts Google’s music streaming subscriber base at 15 million, which is a paltry number in comparison to more than 1 billion YouTube and Gmail users. During the earnings call, Google said that its YouTube Music and Premium user base grew 60 percent year-over-year but did not offer details about number of subscribers on these two services. YouTube Music, like rival platforms, starts at $9.99 per month and the six-person family plan costs $14.99. In India, the YouTube Music subscription is priced at Rs 99 per month and does not offer annual plan.

Google introduced YouTube Music last year as a new music streaming service built on top of all the music already available on YouTube. The service was introduced alongside YouTube Premium and YouTube pitches it as a service offering music beyond music videos. Like rival platforms, YouTube Music also offers recommendations-based playlist and the home screen adapts dynamically to provide recommendations based on the artists and songs you have played on the service.

While it was supposed to challenge Spotify and Apple Music with a redesigned interface and improved recommendations, the service has been a dissatisfaction for those who transitioned from Google Play Music. Most users criticized the platform for not offering key features like playlist migration. For now, it does seem like Google is making some strides in the music streaming segment. While it may not be enough to catch up with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, it is definitely a tiny step in the direction of becoming a favorite among YouTube users.