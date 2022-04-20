Google s Nearby Share is about to get smarter: Here s what s changing

Nearby Share feature is Google’s answer to Apple’s Airdrop. The feature enables users to share data with nearby Android and ChromeOS devices using WiFi and Bluetooth. What makes this feature better is that it works both online and offline. But there is a catch. Users need to approve the share request before they are able to receive files from other users. What’s more? This approval has to be taken every time a user has to share a file with another user. But soon that might change. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launch soon: Everything you need to known

According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman, Google is planning to roll out an update to its Android and Chrome OS-powered devices that will enable users to share files without needing approval every time. Rahman says that the company is working on a 'Self Share' feature that will enable users to share files with devices signed into the same account without needing the approval every time they need to share a file.

Notably, as of now, users get three options – 'Everyone,' 'Contacts' and 'Hidden' – while sharing files using the Nearby Share feature. However, according to the screenshot shared by Rahman, Google is planning to replace the third 'Hidden' option with a new 'Your Devices' option. Additionally, it is planning to include a toggle button that will enable users to make their Android or Chrome OS-backed device visible to other nearby devices.

Nearby Share’s “self-share” mode will let you quickly share files to other devices signed into the same Google account without needing to approve the share. This hasn’t rolled out yet from what I can see, but it’s present in the latest version of Google Play Services. pic.twitter.com/wdtxoiE2oz — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 19, 2022

Opting for the third option will enable users to transfer files seamlessly between their own devices without any delay.

As far as the availability is concerned, Rahman says that Google hasn’t rolled out this feature yet. But the feature is present in the latest version of Google Play Services, which means that Android and Chrome OS users should get this feature soon.

“This hasn’t rolled out yet from what I can see, but it’s present in the latest version of Google Play Services,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, here is a quick guide of how you can use Google’s Nearby Share feature:

How to use Google’s Nearby Share feature

Step 1: Open the content, like a photo or webpage.

Step 2: Tap the Share button. Then tap the Nearby Share button.

Step 3: Now tap the Turn on option.

Step 4: Hold your phone and your friend’s device close to each other.

Step 5: Under “Looking for nearby devices,” tap your friend’s device.

Step 6: After the content has been sent, tap Done.