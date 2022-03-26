comscore Google is working on a new Nest Hub with a detachable display
Google is expected to launch the third generation Nest Hub with a detachable display sometime in 2022.

Google so far has launched two generations of smart displays in the market. For the third generation of the device, the company is planning something different. Word is that Google is working on a new Nest Hub smart display that comes with a detachable screen. Also Read - Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know

9To5 Google reports that the company’s next gen smart display will come with a ‘dockable tablet form factor’ wherein the screen would detach itself from the base, which would also dub as a smart speaker. Also Read - Google wants you to use your smartphone for detecting heart, eye conditions

It remains unclear which operating system will Google use for powering its upcoming Google Nest smart display. Until last year, the second-generation Google Nest Hub smart display ran the company’s Cast operating system that was based on the Linux OS. However, the company updated it to the mysterious Fuchsia OS back in August last year. It is possible that Google ships its third-generation Nest Hub with the same Fuchsia OS. Alternatively, it is also possible that the company ships the smart display with its Android OS, which would not only open doors to the Play Store and an assortment of apps, but it would pave the way for the display to be used as a tablet separately. Google’s Chrome OS is another OS that the company could opt for but the publication notes that it could prove to be less power efficient and more costly, especially for the pocket-friendly Nest Hub devices. Also Read - Google seeks FDA approval for bringing passive heart rhythm tracking to Fitbit trackers

It also remains to be seen what design Google opts for the docking system that would connect the tablet to the speaker at the base. In any case, Google has ample examples to take inspiration from. Lenovo has already toyed with this idea in its Smart Tab M10, which is essentially a tablet that comes with a smart charging station. It holds the tablet upright while charging, which turns it into a smart speaker with a screen. It remains to be seen if Google opts for a similar design language.

As far as the availability is concerned, the publication says that Google is expected to launch the device sometime in 2022.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST

