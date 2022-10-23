comscore Google tweets from an iPhone as it tried to troll Apple's Tim Cook
Google's official Twitter handle caught using an iPhone as it tried to take a dig at Apple's Tim Cook

Google gets trolled heavily as it was caught using an iPhone while replying to Apple's CEO Tim Cook on Twitter.

Tim Cook

Apple’s Tim Cook on Twitter posted about its product announcement recently and Google tried to take a dig at Cook. However, Google itself became part of the trolls as it was found tweeting from an iPhone. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a launch hinted by Amazon: There could be two Pixel 7a phones

Google gets trolled for using an iPhone while replying to Apple’s Tim Cook

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on Twitter posted a video promoting new Apple products. The tweet shared by Cook included the hashtag #TakeNote which is often used by the NBA team Utah Jazz on Twitter. Also Read - Google rolls out a new icon, new features to Messages: Check details

Google appears to have noticed this immediately and tried to take a dig at Apple. While doing so, the social team at Google missed that the dig they are trying to pull is from an iPhone itself.

Google’s Tweet via its official US account said “Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #TakeNote @NBA fans…#TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favorite team – tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better.”

Netizens immediately noticed this and started trolling Google. Several big media personalities and YouTubers spotted it and the dig went hard for Google. However, soon after, Google deleted the tweet and retweeted using Twitter’s web app. But several users took a screenshot of Google’s tweet before it was deleted.

For starters, this is not the first time we are seeing this. Previously Samsung and other smartphone brands were spotted doing the same and it appears to continue.

On the contrary, Apple was also spotted doing a similar thing. Although it wasn’t about a hardware product, Apple Music’s Twitter account did tweet from an Android phone while promoting its Music app.

  • Published Date: October 23, 2022 11:19 PM IST
