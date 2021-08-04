Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

With Google already revealing its Pixel 6 series of smartphones, which will be made available later this year, we already know the major features of the upcoming devices. One of the major changes we get to see in the Pixel 6 series is the shift from Snapdragon chipsets to Google’s own Tensor silicon. Also Read - Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Moto G60 and more

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the Google Tensor chipset will be built using a 5nm fabrication process, which is the same as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC. Apart from this, the report suggests that Google has co-developed the Tensor chipset along with Samsung, and that the Korean tech giant is handling the production of the chipset.

Google Tensor chipset

Google has not officially disclosed who will manufacture the Tensor chip for the Pixel 6 series, which is why we recommend you take this news with a pinch of salt.

If the Tensor chip is based on the 5nm fabrication process, then it would provide users with notable efficiency and performance gains over the Pixel 5’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is manufactured using a 7nm process.

Google has already stated that it has taken it four years to develop the custom chip, which has been designed “specifically for Pixels.” However, we could also see it being used inside of other Made by Google hardware.

Another benefit of the Tensor chipset would allow Google to support its Pixel phones for much longer with software updates. This is because they will not have to depend on Qualcomm or any other chipset manufacturer to support the chipsets being used inside of the Pixel smartphones.